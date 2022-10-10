ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Uber tries to charge a passenger almost $40,000 for a 15-minute ride

By Chloe Taylor
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhLuX_0iTFfEoM00

A 22-year-old man was reportedly charged $40,000 for a four mile journey in the U.K.

A British man recently woke up to a shocking bill from Uber when a technical mishap saw him charged almost $40,000 for a 15-minute journey.

British newspaper The Independent reported that trainee chef Oliver Kaplan ordered an Uber after finishing a shift near Hyde in Greater Manchester. The driver took him to a pub in Ashton-Under-Lyne, around four miles away.

Kaplan said he was quoted between £10 and £11 ($11.05 and $12.16) for the journey—but was notified by Uber the next day that his bank account had insufficient funds to cover the final price of £35,427.97 ($39,152).

After contacting Uber’s customer service team, Kaplan was eventually told the drop-off location for the journey had been set to Australia. The company duly adjusted the fare to £10.73.

Kaplan told The Independent that the fare was adjusted before any money was taken for the 15-minute ride.

“When I woke up hungover the next morning, the last thing I expected was a charge of over £35,000!” he said.

“If I had have had that sort of money, I would have had to chase [Uber] for a refund—it could have landed me in all sorts of financial trouble.

“I’m still wondering how the location was even set to Australia in the first place, seeing as it is the other side of the globe.”

A spokesperson for the ride-hailing giant was not available for comment when contacted by Fortune, but Uber told The Independent it was “very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

“As soon as this issue was raised on Oliver’s account we immediately corrected the fare,” a representative said.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’

McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Uber driver sparks debate by exposing married customer’s ‘affair’

An Uber driver has sparked a debate after revealing how she allegedly exposed her married customer’s “affair” by dropping him and his girlfriend off at his wife’s house.In a recent video posted to her TikTok, Roni, a Dallas-based driver who goes by @perfectly_unbroken, claimed that, while she was picking up a customer, he sent his love to his wife and children outside of his house before stepping into the vehicle.After they started driving, Roni said that the customer decided to add a stop during his ride and that, once they pulled up to the new location, a woman...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British#The Independent
elliott.org

The ultimate passenger guide to Lyft, Uber and ridesharing

It’s no exaggeration that Uber, Lyft and other ridesharing companies have completely rewritten the rules of ground transportation. Ridesharing isn’t like renting a car or even hailing a cab. It has its own peculiarities (your driver gets to rate you), pitfalls (like the vomit scam and surge pricing) and perks (you could save money).
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
U.K.
BoardingArea

Non-Binary Virgin Atlantic Flight Attendant Throws Hissy Fit Over Over Lack Of Inclusion

Jaianni Olivier Russo is angry. Russo, who identifies as non-binary, claims credit for the recent change in Virgin Atlantic’s uniform policy, which now allows flight attendants to wear either male or female uniforms, regardless of gender. But there is indignation that Virgin Atlantic did not include Russo in its new ad campaign over the policy change. It’s a horrible look for Russo.
ECONOMY
PopCrush

Uber Driver Drops Cheating Husband and Mistress Off at His Home With His Wife and Kids

Could you imagine your Uber driver outing a cheater to his wife and children?. Dallas-Fortworth area TikToker @perfectly_unbroken claimed that she dropped off the cheating husband and his mistress at his home for his family to learn of his infidelity. In a viral TikTok that gained 7.9 million views with over a million likes, she shared the story of her recent Uber drive.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Aldi could to forced to pay millions in compensation for making warehouse workers start 15 minutes early for safety checks and 'warm-up activities'

The Federal Court has found supermarket chain Aldi underpaid workers at one of its distribution centres by making them commence work before their rostered start. Aldi could be liable for millions of dollars in compensation after a Federal Court judge found the supermarket chain had underpaid warehouse workers in Sydney.
RETAIL
Fortune

Fortune

225K+
Followers
9K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy