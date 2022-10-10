ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, TX

County entertains bids

By By CJ VETTER
The Port Lavaca Wave
The Port Lavaca Wave
 4 days ago

Sheriff’s office to auction 4 vehicles from flee

Last week, the Commissioners Court of Calhoun County authorized a number of actions, including an access and utility easement agreement with Black Mountain Energy, as well as approval to accept addendums to the CINTAS Standard Rental Service Agreement and the opening of a number of bids.

Proceedings began with a public hearing regarding a petition to vacate lots 10 and 11 in block 41 alongside a portion of the abandoned Alamo Beach Boulevard and the park of Alamo Beach Townsite to replat them as a part of the CRISP subdivision.

The court also took action to approve an access and utility easement agreement with Black Mountain, a natural resource operator and energy sector company. In addition, the court also took necessary action to accept an addendum with CINTAS regarding an agreement between the county and CINTAS involving uniforms for the county.

The court had numerous projects which were opened to bids, ranging from pest control and supply contracts for asphalts, oils, and emulsions to road materials. All three of these bids are for periods from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 in 2023, with bidding due before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. The first bid will provide for insecticides to help manage the mosquitoes, while the second and third bids will open the door for further road work and paving.

Finally, action was taken to accept a $500 donation for the Port Lavaca Shrimp Fishery Historical marker. The donations were from Robert E. and Margaret R. Clegg, both of whom were major participants in Calhoun County’s past as a major shrimpery. Robert E. Clegg was the owner of numerous freezers and shrimp boats in the area. The marker will overlook the harbor where the original boats were moored. The court also took action to authorize the auction of four vehicles from the sheriff’s office fleet, two abandoned vehicles, and one seized vehicle.

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County Jail assault investigation

VICTORIA, Texas – On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:50 p.m., two inmates reported a physical assault to on-duty detention staff. The two inmates are identified as a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. The two inmates were transported to a hospital and then transferred to hospitals outside of Victoria for additional tests and treatment. Both inmates returned to the Victoria...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Three arrested in drug investigation

Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

2 local residents arrested on multiple charges, including abandoning and endangering four children

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Stayton Avenue and Brownson Street. Law enforcement identified the driver as 34-year-old Jamel Galindo and the passenger as 37-year-old Maricella Siller. While speaking to the occupants, the officer detected the smell of marijuana...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
The Port Lavaca Wave

The Port Lavaca Wave

43
Followers
90
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Port Lavaca Wave has been as "Constant as the Waves" since 1890. The Wave publishes each Wednesday and is Calhoun County's source for news, sports, business, opinion, shopping and classifieds.

 http://www.portlavacawave.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy