County entertains bids

Sheriff’s office to auction 4 vehicles from flee

Last week, the Commissioners Court of Calhoun County authorized a number of actions, including an access and utility easement agreement with Black Mountain Energy, as well as approval to accept addendums to the CINTAS Standard Rental Service Agreement and the opening of a number of bids.

Proceedings began with a public hearing regarding a petition to vacate lots 10 and 11 in block 41 alongside a portion of the abandoned Alamo Beach Boulevard and the park of Alamo Beach Townsite to replat them as a part of the CRISP subdivision.

The court also took action to approve an access and utility easement agreement with Black Mountain, a natural resource operator and energy sector company. In addition, the court also took necessary action to accept an addendum with CINTAS regarding an agreement between the county and CINTAS involving uniforms for the county.

The court had numerous projects which were opened to bids, ranging from pest control and supply contracts for asphalts, oils, and emulsions to road materials. All three of these bids are for periods from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 in 2023, with bidding due before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. The first bid will provide for insecticides to help manage the mosquitoes, while the second and third bids will open the door for further road work and paving.

Finally, action was taken to accept a $500 donation for the Port Lavaca Shrimp Fishery Historical marker. The donations were from Robert E. and Margaret R. Clegg, both of whom were major participants in Calhoun County’s past as a major shrimpery. Robert E. Clegg was the owner of numerous freezers and shrimp boats in the area. The marker will overlook the harbor where the original boats were moored. The court also took action to authorize the auction of four vehicles from the sheriff’s office fleet, two abandoned vehicles, and one seized vehicle.