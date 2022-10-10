Watch: Idaho man balances guitar on his chin for 1 hour, 35 minutes

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An Idaho man said it was a "lesson in pain" breaking a Guinness World Record for longest duration balancing a guitar on the chin.

David Rush/YouTube

David Rush , who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, previously held the same record, and aimed to recapture it by balancing for 1 hour, 12 minutes and 40 seconds.

Rush said he was dismayed to then learn the record had already been beaten with a time of 1 hour, 13 minutes and 25 seconds, invalidating his attempt by just 45 seconds.

Rush managed to beat the newest record, set by Spanish man Christian Roberto Lopez Rodriguez, with a time of 1 hour and 35 minutes.

The serial record-breaker said he ended the attempt because "the pain was too great and I took the guitar off my chin. That was a lesson in pain."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com