ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich goes ballistic over Gov. Greg Abbott's failure on guns

By Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2on2kz_0iTFeoHl00
Coach Gregg Popovich interacts with a young fan during Saturday's practice in Uvalde.
Before Sunday's pre-season game, San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich lashed out at Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for their inaction on gun reform, the Express-News reports .

The outspoken coach's comments came a day after the Spurs practiced in Uvalde to comfort a community still reeling from the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Parents of the 19 children slain at Robb Elementary School on May 24 have repeatedly urged Abbott to call a special session to pass new gun restrictions. Two teachers also died in the tragedy.

“Our governor, our lieutenant governor … they have done nothing since that massacre to make it more difficult for the next massacre to take place,” Popovich said, according the daily.

The comments ware just the latest verbal salvos Pop has directed at Republican politicians. The coach made national headlines in 2020 when he called Donald Trump a "deranged idiot" during an interview with the Nation .

Popovich has also had plenty to say about gun violence. In 2019, after a pair of high-profile mass shootings, the NBA's longest-tenured coach
said it was time "people in power got off their asses" and did something to enact gun reform.

In his comments before Sunday's game, Popovich said he struggles to understand politicians' unwillingness to address gun reform, according to the Express-News .

“It can’t just be beholding to the [National Rifle Association] and the image, the pay for the job, the position, the power. It just can’t be that," he said. "If that’s it, we don’t really have a country. The fiber will disintegrate over time, and we will die from within, just like every other great nation has done.”

Pop also targeted Abbott for his lack of leadership following the shooting, the
Express-News reports. Initially, the governor provided wrong information on the police response and later claimed he was "livid" to have received inaccurate details.

“He was more livid about that because he was personally embarrassed because he got told some bad info," Popovich said, according to the daily. "That’s just incredulous to me. He expressed more emotion and frustration in that than he did the massacre of children and teachers. Disgusting.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter .

Comments / 74

Pzl Box
3d ago

Who really cares what Pop thinks? His opinion is no more important than every other Texsan's opinion. We aren't a land of titles and Pop isn't elected to speak for anyone in Texas.

Reply(3)
28
Terry Buckingham
3d ago

I would say stick to coaching but ever since he became political his coaching has gone downhill he needs to move on from both

Reply(1)
15
James K
3d ago

Hey POP!! why don't you ever say anything about the traitor in the White House! you know the s hole that abandoned Americans in Afghanistan! The pay to play criminal who thinks he's above the law.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Ash Jurberg

These are the billionaires supporting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Greg Abbott is in a race with Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke for Texas Governor. Not only are they competing in the polls, but also for campaign funds. Today it was revealed that Beto had outraised Abbott for the second consecutive reporting period. While Beto had contributions from 475,000 individuals, Abbott's support came from 45,000 people.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Mothers Against Greg Abbott raising funds to bus Texas college students to polls

The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, continues its push to oust Abbott as Governor of Texas. The group was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Basketball
Ash Jurberg

VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Donald Trump
KENS 5

Utah's Will Hardy recalls Popovich's 'massive' mentorship

SAN ANTONIO — For 11 seasons, Utah's head coach, Will Hardy, called San Antonio his home as he sat at Gregg Popovich's side on the Spurs bench learning all he could. But after a stint with Boston, the Jazz hired Hardy as their new head coach ahead of the 2022-23 season, but Popovich's influence still resonates with him.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KENS 5

WATCH: Manu Ginobili's Spurs jersey is launched into space

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili has reached the heights of all things basketball in his career. He's a newly-minted Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and his pro-basketball career is outstanding. So what can possibly be the next level for Ginobili to reach?. Space, of course.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
429
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy