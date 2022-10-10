ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massapequa, NY

Fire Engulfs Massapequa Home, Smoke Damages 2 Neighboring Residences

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
Clearwater Avenue in Massapequa Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Multiple crews responded to a fire that destroyed a Long Island home and caused smoke damage to two neighboring homes.

The fire broke out at a house on Clearwater Avenue in Massapequa at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

When emergency responders arrived, the home was engulfed in flames and all of the occupants had evacuated the residence, Nassau County Police said.

Police said the Massapequa Fire Department responded to the scene and was assisted by the following fire departments:

  • Seaford
  • Amityville
  • Wantagh
  • South Farmingdale

The Nassau County Fire Marshall and the Nassau County Police Arson Bomb Squad also investigated the blaze at the scene, authorities said.

Police said no injuries were reported.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

HOLTSVILLE, NY
