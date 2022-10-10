Read full article on original website
Nicollet Co. Still Looking For Missing Man
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s assistance in locating Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen (age 28) who was last seen riding his black electric bicycle near Nicollet, MN on September 30th, 2022 wearing a lime green sweatshirt, black pants and green hat carrying a backpack. Jeffrey is described as a white male, 5’09” 144lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Woman Injured in Crash With Semi Near Lake Crystal
A Fairmont woman suffers non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle collides with a semi near Lake Crystal. According to the State Patrol, 28-year-old Ciprian Gaspar of Fairmont was traveling eastbound on Highway 60. That’s when authorities say his vehicle collided with a semi, driven by 57-year-old Don Nierman of Madelia. Both men have no injuries. The passenger in Gaspar’s vehicle, 24-year-old Ana Lorenzo of Fairmont was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester. All were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved. The crash happened yesterday morning around 9:30. Blue Earth County Sheriff, Lake Crystal Police and Fire, Mayo Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care assisted the Patrol on the scene.
Hydrant Painting Underway
Mankato-Fire hydrant painting is underway in the following sections of Mankato:. Highway 169 corridor near the Highway 14 intersection. Third Avenue north of Highway 14 and Industrial and Lime Valley roads. Hydrants will first be primed with yellow paint and finished with a red coat of paint. Upkeep of bright...
Mankato Man Sentenced After Kidnapping Charges
A southern Minnesota man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a chase is sent to prison. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, was arrested on November 3, 2021, and charged with two counts of kidnapping, second-degree drug possession, third-degree drug possession, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, receiving stolen property, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Albert Lea woman pleads guilty to embezzling $213K
An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to stealing more than 210-thousand dollars from a program receiving federal funds. Forty-four-year-old Marcie Thumann used public housing rent payments for her personal use while working as a bookkeeper for the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Thumann will be sentenced at a later date.
Agents Seize More Than 30 Pounds of Meth
Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force located and seized 31.5 pounds of methamphetamine in Shakopee. The MRVDTF investigation began several weeks ago after agents executed a search warrant in Blue Earth County and seized approximately one quarter pound of methamphetamine. Agents discovered the methamphetamine was coming from a residence in Shakopee, and that several pounds had made its way to the Blue Earth County area. Agents made controlled purchases of meth from the residence in Shakopee and were granted a search warrant based on the evidence gathered.
Mankato’s Garbage and Recycling Pick-up Schedule Changes November 1
Beginning Tuesday, November 1, Mankato’s residential garbage and recycling pick-up service schedule is changing to a four day-pick up. These changes are being made by West Central Sanitation, the City’s waste hauler, to help keep costs low. Service will be provided Tuesdays through Fridays, and pick-up will start at 4 a.m. Carts may be set out after 6 p.m. the night before, and residents are encouraged to do so.
Red Flag Warning issued
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in Southwest Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions. Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock. A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds,...
North Mankato Announces Culture and Rec Programming
The City's Fall 2022 Culture & Recreation programs are now accepting registrations. Offerings include:.
Paranormal Researcher to Discuss ‘Minnesota’s Haunted Tales’ at Minnesota State Mankato
Paranormal researcher Chad Lewis will discuss “Minnesota’s Haunted Tales” at Minnesota State University, Mankato at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 in the University’s Ostrander Auditorium, located in Centennial Student Union. The event is sponsored by Minnesota State Mankato’s Student Events Team and is free and open...
Minnesota Makes Pitch For 2027 World’s Fair
(Bloomington, MN) — Minnesota is making a bid for hosting the 2027 World’s Fair. Leaders of the organization that puts together the Specialised Expo are in the Twin Cities this week considering Bloomington as the proposed 2027 host site. The Expo brings in an estimated 14 million visitors and focuses on innovations from around the globe. Minnesota’s theme would center on Healthy People, Healthy Planet. Governor Walz said yesterday that Minnesota is “Expo-ready.” The proposal has been in the works for about ten years.
Minnesota State Mankato Dental Clinic to Provide Free Dental Care for Kids on Oct. 20
Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Dental Hygiene Program is offering free dental care to area children who are ages 18 years and younger Thursday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Patients seeking appointments for cleanings, x-rays, exams, sealants and fluoride should be 18 and under and accompanied...
Mankato Salvation Army to hold BUNDLE ME WARM Program 2022
The Mankato Salvation Army Bundle Me Warm Program will happen on October 19 and 20. The BUNDLE ME WARM event is located in the Youth Center (Door G) located at 700 South. Riverfront Drive and will be open 9:00am – 3:00pm without interruption and no. exceptions. This program has...
Minnesota State Mankato’s 2022-2023 Good Thunder Reading Series Opens Oct. 20
10-11 a.m. – Workshop at Emy Frentz Art Guild, 423 S. 2nd St., Mankato. 3-4 p.m. – “Talk on Craft,” Centennial Student Union, Room 245. Books available for purchase. 7:30-8:30 p.m. – Barton will read from his work, Carnegie Art Center, 120 S. Broad St., Mankato.
Daily Newscast Oct. 12, 2022
First Congressional Forum is Oct. 13
Greater Mankato Growth is pleased to partner with KEYC and South Central College to provide an opportunity for meaningful exchange between candidates and voters on issues that impact our community. The public is invited to attend this free event, registration is not required. Jeff Ettinger (DFL) & Brad Finstad (R)
