Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Reserve Police Proposal

Amarillo Police are trying to start up a police reserve Force. They presented a proposal to City Council stating that creating a small pool of volunteer officers who can provide auxillary services as needed or scheduled.. The force would also allow honorably retired or discharged officers to still serve the...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

PARC Donating To Downtown Homeless

The Golden Spread Electric Coop says its community involvement committee has donated its proceeds raised at a recent event to help an organization that aids homelessness in downtown Amarillo. The committee donated the proceeds from a September cookout to the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center or PARC. Through the committee, officials...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Gas Spill at S. Coulter Toot N Totum

It’s your worst nightmare…driving off from the gas pump with the nozzle still in your tank. Amarillo fire crews say that’s just what happened at the Toot n Totum at 3201 South Coulter, Thursday when a driver forgot to pull the hose from his car. The incident happened at 6;22 p.m.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Friends of Cross Bar SRMA

Plans are being made north of Amarillo with a new area for outdoor recreational activities. The Cross Bar Special Recreation Management Area(SRMA) has been hard at work to take over 12 thousand acres into land for activities. John Coffee, Potter County Commissioner for Precinct 3, is excited for city residents...
AMARILLO, TX
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Transcending Limits

The Kickoff Event for the Transcending Limits Cancer Screening Initiative health fair will take place Saturday the 15th. Its sponsored by Panhandle Breast Health and Haven Health to guide members of LGBTQ+ communities in breast and cervical screenings, and to encourage vaccines for HPV. It runs from 10 AM to...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fritch Boil Notice Ended

The Boil Notice in Fritch has been lifted. An issue was noticed in the water supply causing low pressure in areas, and while the city was fixing it, a water boil notice was issued. The City of Fritch Fixed the issue properly, and water tests show that it is restored...
FRITCH, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

WT Honors Donors through Interactive Celebration

West Texas A&M University President Walter V. Wendler, left, presents the Pinnacle Award to Bob and Lanna Hatton, center, in recognition of their significant support of WT. Also pictured is WTAMU Foundation President Jim J. Brewer Credit: West Texas A&M University. West Texas A&M University Foundation hosted a celebration in...
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Christmas Roundup Returning To The ACC

The 42nd annual Christmas Roundup is coming to the Amarillo Civic Center in both the North and South Exhibit Halls. The festivities take place from the 4th to the 6th of November, with different activities each day. Friday the 4th runs from 12 to 8 PM with Red’s Early Bird...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo College receives $3 million gift for athletics program

Amarillo College has received $3 million from First Bank Southwest for its athletics program. The money will go to renovations for the new First Bank Southwest Center, which is expected to be completed in early 2023. Renovations to the fitness center include a second story expansion on the south side...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

16th Annual Caregiver Conference

The Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle, The Alzheimer’s Association and Amarillo College are excited to announce a free two day educational conference and CEU event for family or professional caregivers. A resource fair will kick off the event on Thursday, November 3rd , 2022 from 9:00 a.m....
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Drunk Driving Crash In Amarillo

The Department of Public Safety says alcohol was a probable factor that resulted in two people dying in an auto crash at I-27 and McCormick Road at 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. DPS says a Nissan Sentra driven by 21-year-old Alicia Bustos and 21-year-old, Analuisa Mendoza was traveling northbound on I-27 in the left lane, when they came upon a Ford truck going southbound in the left lane, going the wrong way, approaching the McCormick overpass.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man facing federal charges in Potter County

A man is facing federal charges after officials found around $760,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Potter County. Court documents described that at around 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 7th, law enforcement officers from Amarillo and the Potter and Randall County Sheriffs’ Offices were running surveillance on an Amarillo home when an orange Dodge Charger was seen leaving the home.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

I-27 at McCormick now open after crash resulting in 2 dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northbound I-27 has been reopened after a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the overpass at McCormick at around 2:30 a.m. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto the service road at the FM 2219 exit. DPS...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested after drugs found in Potter County traffic stop search

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court Tuesday, one man was charged related to possessing methamphetamine, after being arrested during what officials described as a traffic stop and probable cause search. William Sean Gilmore was charged with “Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine” in […]
AMARILLO, TX

