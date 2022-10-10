Read full article on original website
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas Gem
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathrooms
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 Season
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families Together
Amarillo Reserve Police Proposal
Amarillo Police are trying to start up a police reserve Force. They presented a proposal to City Council stating that creating a small pool of volunteer officers who can provide auxillary services as needed or scheduled.. The force would also allow honorably retired or discharged officers to still serve the...
PARC Donating To Downtown Homeless
The Golden Spread Electric Coop says its community involvement committee has donated its proceeds raised at a recent event to help an organization that aids homelessness in downtown Amarillo. The committee donated the proceeds from a September cookout to the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center or PARC. Through the committee, officials...
Gas Spill at S. Coulter Toot N Totum
It’s your worst nightmare…driving off from the gas pump with the nozzle still in your tank. Amarillo fire crews say that’s just what happened at the Toot n Totum at 3201 South Coulter, Thursday when a driver forgot to pull the hose from his car. The incident happened at 6;22 p.m.
Friends of Cross Bar SRMA
Plans are being made north of Amarillo with a new area for outdoor recreational activities. The Cross Bar Special Recreation Management Area(SRMA) has been hard at work to take over 12 thousand acres into land for activities. John Coffee, Potter County Commissioner for Precinct 3, is excited for city residents...
Transcending Limits
The Kickoff Event for the Transcending Limits Cancer Screening Initiative health fair will take place Saturday the 15th. Its sponsored by Panhandle Breast Health and Haven Health to guide members of LGBTQ+ communities in breast and cervical screenings, and to encourage vaccines for HPV. It runs from 10 AM to...
Fritch Boil Notice Ended
The Boil Notice in Fritch has been lifted. An issue was noticed in the water supply causing low pressure in areas, and while the city was fixing it, a water boil notice was issued. The City of Fritch Fixed the issue properly, and water tests show that it is restored...
WT Honors Donors through Interactive Celebration
West Texas A&M University President Walter V. Wendler, left, presents the Pinnacle Award to Bob and Lanna Hatton, center, in recognition of their significant support of WT. Also pictured is WTAMU Foundation President Jim J. Brewer Credit: West Texas A&M University. West Texas A&M University Foundation hosted a celebration in...
Christmas Roundup Returning To The ACC
The 42nd annual Christmas Roundup is coming to the Amarillo Civic Center in both the North and South Exhibit Halls. The festivities take place from the 4th to the 6th of November, with different activities each day. Friday the 4th runs from 12 to 8 PM with Red’s Early Bird...
Stealing from Amarillo’s Market Street? Not on Their Watch
Market Street is where I do all of my grocery shopping. So when I go in and they change something I tend to notice. The change that I noticed when I went in to do my shopping yesterday was noticed right away. Every cart in the store had a new...
2 dead in Thursday crash identified by Texas DPS
Update: (5:57 p.m.) AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of the two individuals who died in the Thursday morning crash on I-27, around three miles south of Amarillo. According to a news release, two Portales, New Mexico residents who were traveling in the 2022 Nissan Sentra […]
Amarillo College receives $3 million gift for athletics program
Amarillo College has received $3 million from First Bank Southwest for its athletics program. The money will go to renovations for the new First Bank Southwest Center, which is expected to be completed in early 2023. Renovations to the fitness center include a second story expansion on the south side...
16th Annual Caregiver Conference
The Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle, The Alzheimer’s Association and Amarillo College are excited to announce a free two day educational conference and CEU event for family or professional caregivers. A resource fair will kick off the event on Thursday, November 3rd , 2022 from 9:00 a.m....
40 gallons of gas spills after car drives off with gas pump at Toot’n Totum in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said about 40 gallons of gasoline spilled after a car drove off with the nozzle still in the fuel tank at a Toot’n Totum in south Amarillo. Thursday evening about 6:22 pm., a person was filling up their car at the Toot’n Totum on...
Amarillo man dead after Monday wreck in Randall County
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Monday afternoon crash that killed one person in Randall County, about two miles west of Amarillo. According to DPS, at around 3:35 p.m. on Monday, a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado C1500 driven by 82-year-old Winford Grant was headed westbound on FM […]
Drunk Driving Crash In Amarillo
The Department of Public Safety says alcohol was a probable factor that resulted in two people dying in an auto crash at I-27 and McCormick Road at 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. DPS says a Nissan Sentra driven by 21-year-old Alicia Bustos and 21-year-old, Analuisa Mendoza was traveling northbound on I-27 in the left lane, when they came upon a Ford truck going southbound in the left lane, going the wrong way, approaching the McCormick overpass.
Getting your Cattle Breeding Plan Together with JD
Bryce Hutson talks about calving season for cow-calf producers with Randall County Extension Agent JD Ragland. They dive into perfect body scores as well as proper techniques for producers.
Man facing federal charges in Potter County
A man is facing federal charges after officials found around $760,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Potter County. Court documents described that at around 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 7th, law enforcement officers from Amarillo and the Potter and Randall County Sheriffs’ Offices were running surveillance on an Amarillo home when an orange Dodge Charger was seen leaving the home.
I-27 at McCormick now open after crash resulting in 2 dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northbound I-27 has been reopened after a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the overpass at McCormick at around 2:30 a.m. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto the service road at the FM 2219 exit. DPS...
1 arrested after drugs found in Potter County traffic stop search
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court Tuesday, one man was charged related to possessing methamphetamine, after being arrested during what officials described as a traffic stop and probable cause search. William Sean Gilmore was charged with “Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine” in […]
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying suspect wanted for theft
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is trying to identify a man wanted for theft. According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Sept. 29, Potter County deputies were called to a gas station west of I-40 on a theft. The report states that deputies found that the unknow suspect had...
