NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our last rain chance for the next few days sets up this morning as a weak frontal boundary crosses the area. This front isn’t going to do much for our weather other than bring a return of the sunshine. That will start as soon as this afternoon with any morning rain clearing the coast and skies reverting back to bright sun. Highs will be quite warm today with most spots managing the upper 80s.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO