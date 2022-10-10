ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

Woman shot in car, crashes though gates at Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 28-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle and a juvenile female received minor injuries when the car crashed through the gates of the Orleans Parish Justice Center. People who live on South Gayoso Street, near the Orleans Justice Center, say just after 7 p.m. Wednesday...
Bright sun returns later today but still quite warm

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our last rain chance for the next few days sets up this morning as a weak frontal boundary crosses the area. This front isn’t going to do much for our weather other than bring a return of the sunshine. That will start as soon as this afternoon with any morning rain clearing the coast and skies reverting back to bright sun. Highs will be quite warm today with most spots managing the upper 80s.
A rain chance for today then back to sun

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Any rain chance is a good rain chance considering how dry it has been but today’s forecast certainly won’t provide the soaker we need across the entire area. The combination of increasing moisture from the Gulf and a weak front progressing down from the...
Tulane's defense key to success so far this season

The Athletic's Brody Miller and Garland Gillen recap a Tennessee beatdown of LSU. LSU head coach Brian Kelly recapped the loss to Tennessee and previewed the upcoming matchup at Florida. UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs. Brian Kelly Auburn recap; Tennessee...
