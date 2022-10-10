Read full article on original website
Related
fox8live.com
New Orleans Mardi Gras krewes will stick to shortened routes in 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the second year in a row, New Orleans Mardi Gras krewes will roll on shortened parade routes due to a lack of NOPD manpower. Krewes will load up and disband in the same spots as in 2022 because the police department is short hundreds of officers.
fox8live.com
Audubon Zoo’s lone black bear cub will get new playmates from Alaska
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On a frosty morning in Anchorage, Alaska, zoo curators have lured two female black bear cubs, “Ant” and “Spider,” from their den. “We can do anything with bears if they have honey,” joked curator Sam Lavin with the Alaska Zoo. While...
fox8live.com
Woman shot in car, crashes though gates at Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 28-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle and a juvenile female received minor injuries when the car crashed through the gates of the Orleans Parish Justice Center. People who live on South Gayoso Street, near the Orleans Justice Center, say just after 7 p.m. Wednesday...
fox8live.com
Bright sun returns later today but still quite warm
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our last rain chance for the next few days sets up this morning as a weak frontal boundary crosses the area. This front isn’t going to do much for our weather other than bring a return of the sunshine. That will start as soon as this afternoon with any morning rain clearing the coast and skies reverting back to bright sun. Highs will be quite warm today with most spots managing the upper 80s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
A rain chance for today then back to sun
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Any rain chance is a good rain chance considering how dry it has been but today’s forecast certainly won’t provide the soaker we need across the entire area. The combination of increasing moisture from the Gulf and a weak front progressing down from the...
fox8live.com
Ferguson says early returns from NOPD’s new officer deployment plan have been encouraging
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two stolen vehicles collided in the Desire neighborhood late Monday night (Oct. 10), crashing into two homes. “It sounded like a bomb,” said a neighbor, who did not want to be identified. A 16-year-old boy, believed to be behind the wheel of a stolen F-150,...
fox8live.com
One person shot outside Orleans Parish Jail; another injured, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting in Mid-City Wednesday (Oct. 12) evening. Police say one person was shot and another was injured by falling glass. It happened right before 7 p.m. outside the Orleans Parish Jail in the 3000 block of Perdido Street. Both women were...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno says she’s lost one of the most valuable members of her team over an allegation that she believes is a reprisal attempt by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Each council member is assigned an Orleans Parish deputy sheriff to provide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox8live.com
Victims of violent crime tell DA Jason Williams where the system has failed them
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - District Attorney Jason Williams says you can not deny New Orleans is the murder capital of the country and his office struggles to take care of victims of violent crime. Wednesday, he heard from a group of crime victims about why they feel the criminal justice...
fox8live.com
Zurik: Councilmember calls for transparency after longtime deputy yanked from Moreno’s security detail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five days after learning he would be reassigned from his longtime position as council security to the jail, Orleans Parish sheriff deputy Greg Malveaux has not been directly told of the allegations against him. Council President Helena Moreno says the sheriff is ignoring his right to due process.
fox8live.com
Realtors discuss challenges facing their industry amid higher insurance costs & inflation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Higher property insurance rates, more expensive premiums for flood coverage, and rising interest rates: a trio of factors that not only impacts personal budgets but also the real estate industry. On Thursday (Oct. 13) hundreds of realtors and members of the banking community attended an economic...
fox8live.com
Reform group claims 95% of 911 calls in New Orleans do not require police response
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A criminal justice reform group went before the New Orleans City Council on Tuesday (Oct. 11), pushing for new ways to handle 911 calls amid a manpower shortage within the police department. The Vera Institute says 95% of all 911 calls in the city do not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox8live.com
Tulane's defense key to success so far this season
The Athletic's Brody Miller and Garland Gillen recap a Tennessee beatdown of LSU. LSU head coach Brian Kelly recapped the loss to Tennessee and previewed the upcoming matchup at Florida. UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs. Brian Kelly Auburn recap; Tennessee...
Comments / 0