Silver Spring, MD

Washington Examiner

Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating

The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Moped crash on Dulles Toll Road leaves 2 dead

VIENNA, Va. - A man and woman are dead after the moped they were riding crashed Wednesday night on the Dulles Toll Road. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at the Wolf Trap exit in the Vienna area. Police believe 23-year-old Nyjell Dae...
VIENNA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

County police seek man wanted for two bank robberies in Gaithersburg

County police seek man wanted for two bank robberies in Gaithersburg. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man connected to two bank robberies in Gaithersburg in September. According to the Montgomery County police, the armed robberies happened at two different TD Banks. [WUSA9]. Rockville’s The Shops...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Autoweek.com

DC Says No More Right Turns at Red Lights

The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022, passed by the District of Columbia’s council in early October, is part of the Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities. DC has suffered an uptick in traffic fatalities and injuries recently. Three cyclists were killed in accidents with motor vehicles in...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC

UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

COLD CASE: 27th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Sterling Settle

BRANDWINE, Md.- Today marks the 27th anniversary of the homicide of Sterling Settle, a resident of Oxon Hill, Maryland. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Sterling and his family. On October 13, 1995 at approximately 4pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded...
OXON HILL, MD
popville.com

About Last Night – Five Year Wharf Anniversary (Check out all the restaurants coming soon)

“Washington, DC’s Waterfront Neighborhood – The Wharf – Celebrates Its Completion: Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis”. “Hoffman-Madison Waterfront (HMW), The Wharf’s development partnership, is celebrating two historical milestones: The five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, and the substantial completion of the waterfront development that extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. Since its initial opening on October 12, 2017, The Wharf, one of the country’s most innovative and vibrant waterfront neighborhoods, has reestablished DC as a true waterfront city.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Southeast community leaders call for change amid rise in crime

WASHINGTON - A rise in crime — including a string of recent shootings — across the District has community leaders in Southeast calling for change. FOX 5’s Jacqueline Matter attended a community meeting Wednesday where about three dozen people came out to raise their concerns with D.C. police and local officials.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed

A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

D.C. man sentenced to 15 years for armed carjacking in Wheaton

A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking that occurred in March 2021 in a Wheaton parking lot. Montgomery County Circuit Court David Lease also sentenced Anthony Millhouse, 40, during Tuesday’s sentencing to five years of supervised probation upon release, according to a press release from the state’s attorney’s office.
WHEATON, MD
WUSA9

PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass

WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass. Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Police Arrest DC Armed Robber, Second Suspect Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. have made an arrest in an armed robbery that took place on October 1st in Northeast, D.C. The incident occurred on the 4900 Block of South Dakota Avenue shortly after 9 am. The suspects entered a business, showed their handguns, and demanded cash from the register. The store employee complied and the suspects fled the scene.  44-year-old Keenan Boatwright, Junior of Southeast DC was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Armed Robbery. A nearby surveillance camera captured the remaining suspect. If you have any information about the identity of the remaining The post Police Arrest DC Armed Robber, Second Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile was shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C. At approximately 2:18 pm, the Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street, they discovered a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. According to police, the suspect’s vehicle is described as a “2015 Chevrolet Impala, with a MD tag 5CZ2129.”  A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this vehicle The post Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

