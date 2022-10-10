Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington Examiner
Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating
The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
fox5dc.com
Moped crash on Dulles Toll Road leaves 2 dead
VIENNA, Va. - A man and woman are dead after the moped they were riding crashed Wednesday night on the Dulles Toll Road. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at the Wolf Trap exit in the Vienna area. Police believe 23-year-old Nyjell Dae...
bethesdamagazine.com
County police seek man wanted for two bank robberies in Gaithersburg
County police seek man wanted for two bank robberies in Gaithersburg. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man connected to two bank robberies in Gaithersburg in September. According to the Montgomery County police, the armed robberies happened at two different TD Banks. [WUSA9]. Rockville’s The Shops...
Autoweek.com
DC Says No More Right Turns at Red Lights
The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022, passed by the District of Columbia’s council in early October, is part of the Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities. DC has suffered an uptick in traffic fatalities and injuries recently. Three cyclists were killed in accidents with motor vehicles in...
Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC
UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
Bay Net
COLD CASE: 27th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Sterling Settle
BRANDWINE, Md.- Today marks the 27th anniversary of the homicide of Sterling Settle, a resident of Oxon Hill, Maryland. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Sterling and his family. On October 13, 1995 at approximately 4pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded...
popville.com
About Last Night – Five Year Wharf Anniversary (Check out all the restaurants coming soon)
“Washington, DC’s Waterfront Neighborhood – The Wharf – Celebrates Its Completion: Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis”. “Hoffman-Madison Waterfront (HMW), The Wharf’s development partnership, is celebrating two historical milestones: The five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, and the substantial completion of the waterfront development that extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. Since its initial opening on October 12, 2017, The Wharf, one of the country’s most innovative and vibrant waterfront neighborhoods, has reestablished DC as a true waterfront city.
WJLA
'He's got a gun': Video shows man shooting at officers during Arlington Blvd. police chase
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Cell phone video is providing a new perspective of an October 6 police chase that spanned two northern Virginia counties, with the suspect allegedly firing multiple shots at officers. The footage, taken by Fairfax County resident Melanie Alvarado, shows the moment a man opened...
fox5dc.com
DC deputy mayor resigns following assault controversy, residency questions
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced that Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has resigned from his position following an assault controversy that was caught on video and questions about his residency. "We agreed that the needs of the District are what we should be focused on,"...
fox5dc.com
Southeast community leaders call for change amid rise in crime
WASHINGTON - A rise in crime — including a string of recent shootings — across the District has community leaders in Southeast calling for change. FOX 5’s Jacqueline Matter attended a community meeting Wednesday where about three dozen people came out to raise their concerns with D.C. police and local officials.
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed
A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old injured in double shooting near Northeast DC elementary school
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old boy and an adult man are hospitalized after being shot in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says a 15-year-old boy was shot in the 500 block of 48th Place. The call came in around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday. Video...
bethesdamagazine.com
D.C. man sentenced to 15 years for armed carjacking in Wheaton
A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking that occurred in March 2021 in a Wheaton parking lot. Montgomery County Circuit Court David Lease also sentenced Anthony Millhouse, 40, during Tuesday’s sentencing to five years of supervised probation upon release, according to a press release from the state’s attorney’s office.
PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass
WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass. Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.
NBC Washington
2 Capitol Hill Killings Linked Through DNA Evidence After Nearly 40 Years
Advancements in DNA technology have helped D.C. police link the cases of two women who were raped and killed decades ago inside a Capitol Hill apartment building. Florence Eyssalenne was murdered 37 years ago at her apartment on 3rd Street SE. She had recently graduated from Harvard University. “I could...
River Hill HS receives another threat, police trace call to outside of U.S.
According to Howard County Police, the threat received originated from the same number that called in last week.
bethesdamagazine.com
Who’s that guy on the bike with a dog, pedaling the streets of Bethesda?
People often stare at Richard Hoye. He catches the eye—an older man on a bicycle with a poncho-clad black dog in the pedicab trailing behind him. Hoye often sports a large Western-style straw hat that he considers his signature. The hat is called “The Gus.” The black Lab mix...
Police Arrest DC Armed Robber, Second Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. have made an arrest in an armed robbery that took place on October 1st in Northeast, D.C. The incident occurred on the 4900 Block of South Dakota Avenue shortly after 9 am. The suspects entered a business, showed their handguns, and demanded cash from the register. The store employee complied and the suspects fled the scene. 44-year-old Keenan Boatwright, Junior of Southeast DC was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Armed Robbery. A nearby surveillance camera captured the remaining suspect. If you have any information about the identity of the remaining The post Police Arrest DC Armed Robber, Second Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile was shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C. At approximately 2:18 pm, the Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street, they discovered a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. According to police, the suspect’s vehicle is described as a “2015 Chevrolet Impala, with a MD tag 5CZ2129.” A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this vehicle The post Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
