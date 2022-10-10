ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Register Citizen

21 dogs arrive at Connecticut Humane Society from Florida after Hurricane Ian

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-one dogs from a hurricane-ravaged Naples, Fla. arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society on Oct 12. Over 100 dogs and cats were flown in to Connecticut from Florida, with the other lot of the animals heading to different places in the Northeast and Midwest. The 21 dogs taken in by the Connecticut Humane Society are at its main facility in Newington.
NAPLES, FL
Eviction filings, judgments rising in large Arizona county

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say eviction filings are continuing to rise in Arizona's largest county, with the average judgment against tenants nearly doubling from four years ago. Maricopa County Justice Courts spokesman Scott Davis said this week that September was the third month in a row in which the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Winsted Y's director brings community together

WINSTED — On a bright Tuesday afternoon, YMCA Director Caitlin Vinuelas was in her office, checking her email. The Y was quiet, but it was a brief respite before children would arrive for after-school activities. In the first-floor weight room, a few members worked out on machines. A repairman was fixing a bit of tile in the Y's pool, where a swim team soon will fill the space with splashes, laughter and encouragement.
WINSTED, CT
Fatal Bristol police shooting similar to last CT cop killing 18 years ago

BRISTOL — Before Wednesday, the last shooting that killed an on-duty Connecticut police officer was 18 years ago, and like this week's Bristol officer slayings, it involved a report of domestic violence followed by a large amount of gunfire. Master Police Officer Peter Lavery was shot 15 to 20...
BRISTOL, CT

