21 dogs arrive at Connecticut Humane Society from Florida after Hurricane Ian
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-one dogs from a hurricane-ravaged Naples, Fla. arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society on Oct 12. Over 100 dogs and cats were flown in to Connecticut from Florida, with the other lot of the animals heading to different places in the Northeast and Midwest. The 21 dogs taken in by the Connecticut Humane Society are at its main facility in Newington.
Eviction filings, judgments rising in large Arizona county
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say eviction filings are continuing to rise in Arizona's largest county, with the average judgment against tenants nearly doubling from four years ago. Maricopa County Justice Courts spokesman Scott Davis said this week that September was the third month in a row in which the...
Winsted Y's director brings community together
WINSTED — On a bright Tuesday afternoon, YMCA Director Caitlin Vinuelas was in her office, checking her email. The Y was quiet, but it was a brief respite before children would arrive for after-school activities. In the first-floor weight room, a few members worked out on machines. A repairman was fixing a bit of tile in the Y's pool, where a swim team soon will fill the space with splashes, laughter and encouragement.
Stop & Shop weighs how it will fill spaces vacated by People's United branches in Connecticut
The closure of 21 People's United Bank branches in Stop & Shop locations across Connecticut has left the Massachusetts-based grocery chain with a decision to make regarding what is the best use for the now-empty space. Maura O'Brien, a Stop & Shop spokeswoman, said officials with the supermarket chain are...
Hartford felon gets 10 years for trafficking guns used in CT homicides, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A city man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday after ferrying guns to Connecticut, including two used in homicides, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Alberto Vazquez, 39, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license and to unlawfully...
Fatal Bristol police shooting similar to last CT cop killing 18 years ago
BRISTOL — Before Wednesday, the last shooting that killed an on-duty Connecticut police officer was 18 years ago, and like this week's Bristol officer slayings, it involved a report of domestic violence followed by a large amount of gunfire. Master Police Officer Peter Lavery was shot 15 to 20...
Sandy Hook families react to Alex Jones' $965M bill: 'I just wish I could call my mom and tell her'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut jurors returned a verdict awarding eight Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent $965 million in defamation damages from Alex Jones. Over nearly four weeks in state Superior Court in Waterbury, the jury heard testimony from family members...
Winsted's Candy Perez challenging incumbent Jay Case in CT House 63rd district race
WINSTED — Former mayor and Democratic Town Committee chairwoman Candy Perez is on the ballot to run for the 63rd House District, challenging incumbent Republican Jay Case, after having put her name in as a placeholder while the committee hoped for a candidate. But no one stepped forward, and...
