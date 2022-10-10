Read full article on original website
Related
WTGS
GA Governor candidate Abrams speaks at local political forum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams spoke Thursday night in Savannah at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Savannah. Community members gathered to hear her speak and ask questions of their own. Abrams wasn’t the only candidate invited to this political forum; Gov. Brian Kemp and libertarian...
WTGS
Savannah Area small businesses recognized at annual awards banquet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Small businesses in Savannah were celebrated and recognized on Thursday at an awards banquet hosted by the Savannah Chamber of Commerce. In attendance were businesses ranging from local nonprofits to major corporations, and about 400 guests attended. Conni Reynolds serves as the small business event manager for the Chamber of Commerce, and she explained what this banquet meant to Savannah.
WTGS
Savannah Fire clears scene after downtown gas leak
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — As of 12:27 p.m., crews have cleared the scene and opened Broughton Street walkways, as well as roadways at State, Whitaker and Bull Streets. Residents and workers have been cleared to return to their buildings. The Savannah Fire Department blocked off a section of downtown...
WTGS
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker prepare for Friday night debate in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — FOX28 will broadcast a debate between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, Friday night at 7 p.m. Both campaigns have confirmed their participation in the live debate in Savannah hosted by Nexstar Media Group. Sinclair Broadcast Group and FOX28 are partnering with Nexstar Media Group...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTGS
Habitat for Humanity Effingham asks volunteers to lend a hand for 'wall-raising' event
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Habitat for Humanity’s Effingham chapter is looking for 30 volunteers to help with their “wall-raising” event on Saturday, Oct. 22, at a new home in Guyton. Jimmy Rutland serves as the CEO of the chapter, and he said this is the first...
WTGS
Annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival expected to bring large crowds to Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTGS) — The annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival is returning to Richmond Hill this weekend for its 23rd year, an event that's expected to bring thousands of people. The event offers anything ranging from carnival rides to live music to fresh seafood. Kathryn Johnson serves as...
WTGS
Chatham County Chairman hosting TSPLOST town hall meetings
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County Chairman Chester A. Ellis will be hosting several town hall meetings to discuss the TSPLOST referendum set to be voted on in the Nov. 8 election. The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) would help with infrastructure in the county...
WTGS
Savannah officials to evict homeless camp underneath Truman Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — One of the most visible homeless camps in the city will be cleared by Savannah officials on Thursday, Mayor Van Johnson announced. Individuals living underneath Truman Parkway on President Street are being ordered to vacate. Johnson said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday that those living underneath the bridge have become a public safety concern.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTGS
Rincon Police Department collecting hurricane relief items in wake of Ian
RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — The Rincon Police Department is teaming up with local agencies to provide relief to Florida residents in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Rincon Police Chief Jonathon Murrell said they started the relief team back when Tuscaloosa was hit by tornadoes, years ago. People around Sanibel...
WTGS
Chatham County reports nearly 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Wednesday, Chatham County experienced sewer spills of raw sewage on Cardinal Road and Elizabeth Circle, according to the county. Officials said an estimated 7,000 gallons of raw sewage on Elizabeth Circle and 2,500 gallons on Cardinal Road leaked from manholes, with some of it entering Herb Creek.
WTGS
Chatham County commissioner weighs in on TSPLOST
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — With the Nov. 8 election quickly approaching, one Chatham County commissioner is explaining why voters should approve the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) on the ballot. County Chairman Chester Ellis said that due to the growing population in the county and...
WTGS
City crews in Savannah respond to 5,280-gallon sewage spill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Wednesday at 1356 Lavon Avenue in Savannah. The spill, which officials said flowed into Hayners Creek, resulted from a surcharged wet well from work being completed on the county's force main along Sallie Mood Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTGS
Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Institute receives level-one emergency certification
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Memorial Health’s Heart and Vascular Institute received its certification as a level-one Emergency Cardiac Care Center from the state. Dr. Chadwick Stouffer, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Memorial Health, said that this recognition is given to hospitals that offer the highest quality care in the state.
WTGS
Jasper County home damaged by fire, American Red Cross assisting
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A home on Forest Avenue in Ridgeland, South Carolina, was damaged by a fire early Thursday morning. According to American Red Cross, volunteers are assisting a family after their home was damaged. The Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for immediate...
WTGS
SCCPSS announces Teacher of the Year finalists
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials announced their 2024 Teacher of the Year finalists on Thursday at the Woodville Tompkins Technical and Career High School Auditorium. Each of the schools in the district chose their own teacher of the year each year. Of these teachers, four...
WTGS
CDC expands access to updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids, Memorial Health experts react
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The CDC announced they expanded access to the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to children on Wednesday. Director of pediatric hospitalist medicine at Memorial Health Children's Hospital, Dr. Michael Bossak, said these bivalent vaccines protect against the original strains of COVID as well as the omicron variants.
WTGS
Savannah man sentenced to maximum prison term for shoplifting with gun
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Savannah man was sentenced to a decade in prison for illegally carrying a gun while shoplifting in April 2021. According to David Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Thomas Kevin Robinson, 52, of Savannah, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally carrying a gun.
WTGS
Man injured in Savannah shooting Wednesday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive, according to officials. A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and took himself to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. There are no further details available at this time.
WTGS
SCCPSS recognizes students, faculty at achievement ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials gathered with students and family members at Alfred E. Beach High School to recognize students, teachers and faculty for their achievements. Superintendent Ann Levett and the school board awarded over 100 students, teachers and administration at tonight’s district achievement ceremony....
WTGS
Missing toddler, Quinton Simon, believed to be dead, mother prime suspect: Police
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department has announced they believe missing 20-month-old, Quinton Simon, is dead. UPDATE: Chatham Co. Police hosting press conference on 20-month-old toddler presumed dead. According to CCPD, the department and the FBI have notified Simon's family that they believe he is...
Comments / 0