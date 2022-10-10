ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WTGS

GA Governor candidate Abrams speaks at local political forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams spoke Thursday night in Savannah at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Savannah. Community members gathered to hear her speak and ask questions of their own. Abrams wasn’t the only candidate invited to this political forum; Gov. Brian Kemp and libertarian...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah Area small businesses recognized at annual awards banquet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Small businesses in Savannah were celebrated and recognized on Thursday at an awards banquet hosted by the Savannah Chamber of Commerce. In attendance were businesses ranging from local nonprofits to major corporations, and about 400 guests attended. Conni Reynolds serves as the small business event manager for the Chamber of Commerce, and she explained what this banquet meant to Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah Fire clears scene after downtown gas leak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — As of 12:27 p.m., crews have cleared the scene and opened Broughton Street walkways, as well as roadways at State, Whitaker and Bull Streets. Residents and workers have been cleared to return to their buildings. The Savannah Fire Department blocked off a section of downtown...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham County Chairman hosting TSPLOST town hall meetings

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County Chairman Chester A. Ellis will be hosting several town hall meetings to discuss the TSPLOST referendum set to be voted on in the Nov. 8 election. The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) would help with infrastructure in the county...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Savannah officials to evict homeless camp underneath Truman Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — One of the most visible homeless camps in the city will be cleared by Savannah officials on Thursday, Mayor Van Johnson announced. Individuals living underneath Truman Parkway on President Street are being ordered to vacate. Johnson said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday that those living underneath the bridge have become a public safety concern.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Rincon Police Department collecting hurricane relief items in wake of Ian

RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — The Rincon Police Department is teaming up with local agencies to provide relief to Florida residents in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Rincon Police Chief Jonathon Murrell said they started the relief team back when Tuscaloosa was hit by tornadoes, years ago. People around Sanibel...
RINCON, GA
WTGS

Chatham County reports nearly 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Wednesday, Chatham County experienced sewer spills of raw sewage on Cardinal Road and Elizabeth Circle, according to the county. Officials said an estimated 7,000 gallons of raw sewage on Elizabeth Circle and 2,500 gallons on Cardinal Road leaked from manholes, with some of it entering Herb Creek.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Chatham County commissioner weighs in on TSPLOST

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — With the Nov. 8 election quickly approaching, one Chatham County commissioner is explaining why voters should approve the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) on the ballot. County Chairman Chester Ellis said that due to the growing population in the county and...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

City crews in Savannah respond to 5,280-gallon sewage spill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Wednesday at 1356 Lavon Avenue in Savannah. The spill, which officials said flowed into Hayners Creek, resulted from a surcharged wet well from work being completed on the county's force main along Sallie Mood Drive.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Jasper County home damaged by fire, American Red Cross assisting

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A home on Forest Avenue in Ridgeland, South Carolina, was damaged by a fire early Thursday morning. According to American Red Cross, volunteers are assisting a family after their home was damaged. The Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for immediate...
RIDGELAND, SC
WTGS

SCCPSS announces Teacher of the Year finalists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials announced their 2024 Teacher of the Year finalists on Thursday at the Woodville Tompkins Technical and Career High School Auditorium. Each of the schools in the district chose their own teacher of the year each year. Of these teachers, four...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah man sentenced to maximum prison term for shoplifting with gun

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Savannah man was sentenced to a decade in prison for illegally carrying a gun while shoplifting in April 2021. According to David Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Thomas Kevin Robinson, 52, of Savannah, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally carrying a gun.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Man injured in Savannah shooting Wednesday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive, according to officials. A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and took himself to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. There are no further details available at this time.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

SCCPSS recognizes students, faculty at achievement ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials gathered with students and family members at Alfred E. Beach High School to recognize students, teachers and faculty for their achievements. Superintendent Ann Levett and the school board awarded over 100 students, teachers and administration at tonight’s district achievement ceremony....
SAVANNAH, GA

