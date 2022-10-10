Drama in every division, as high school tennis players went back and forth with state championships on the line

Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Grace Christian runner shows sportsmanship by helping teammate across finish line
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Normally the Athlete of the Week segment is based on performance or placement, but this time around it was for a different type of performance. The Division II state boy’s cross country running championship race started just like any other race: athletes from schools across Alaska pushed through the muddy conditions on the Bartlett High School trails in hopes of helping their teams capture a state championship. In the majority of these races the most memorable moment is when the winner crosses the finish line — but in this case, it happened right before the finish.
alaskasnewssource.com
The weekend brings a new round of stormy weather
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A chill was in the air as Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska were still yawning in the morning. Campbell Creek Science Center dipped to 17 degrees. With sunshine, daytime highs did reach the lower 40s. Interior Alaska and west coasts will see partly-to-mostly sunny skies and very...
alaskasnewssource.com
City of Houston rebuilds their council after multiple city officials tender resignations
The department announced Monday that both the Bristol bay red king crab harvest and Bering sea snow crab will be closed for the season. Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks. Updated: 5 hours ago. Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks. Low crab counts force closure of...
alaskapublic.org
After Mat-Su bathroom ban, community fundraises for all-gender high school restroom
Community members in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are fundraising for an all-gender restroom at Colony High School in Palmer. The effort comes after the borough school board voted last month to ban transgender students from using bathrooms that match their gender identity. Under the school district’s current policy, transgender students have...
alaskasnewssource.com
Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage man urges others to help
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Duke Russell is a full-time Anchorage artist, but lately he’s been spending a lot of his free time doing something completely different. For months, Russell has been preparing food for people who are hungry and delivering it to them. Russell has fed campers in Centennial...
alaskalandmine.com
Investigation finds House candidate Jennie Armstrong ineligible to hold legislative office
Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, is not eligible to hold legislative office in Alaska, according to an investigation by the Alaska Landmine. The investigation found she lacked the constitutionally-required minimum three years of residency in the state when she registered to be a candidate. Article II, Section 2 of the Alaska Constitution states:
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Alaska Air delivers 1,200 lbs of fresh hops to Hawaii’s Maui Brewing and Alaska’s 49th State Brewing
From August to October, hop yards are harvesting all over America. Most of these farms are in the Pacific Northwest (Oregon, Washington and Idaho) where nearly the entire U.S. crop is grown, but boutique hop farms have sprouted up all over the United States (go Ohio). It’s a special season for both beer pros and beer enthusiasts. It’s the time of year when a lot of craft breweries visit these farms to purchase future product, build supplier relationships and also to bag freshly picked hops to rush back to the brewery and concoct unique recipes using just harvested kilned cones (fresh hop beer) or unkilned cones (wet hop beer).
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla rollover crash leaves driver dead
Many residents of Hooper Bay are staying at emergency shelters or with family members. Some lost their homes, and some homes were damaged. Together, the community is rebuilding. State officials warn poultry owners of spike in avian flu cases. Updated: 3 hours ago. This is the first year the state...
alaskasnewssource.com
In Depth Alaska: COLA increase and what it means for Alaskans
Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood.
alaskasnewssource.com
Provision to add beds at Sullivan Arena activated
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s colder weather is prompting more people to seek shelter inside the Sullivan Arena. City Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson said the shelter has been at capacity for several days, triggering an assembly-approved plan to add more bed space starting Wednesday night. “Last night was the...
alaskasnewssource.com
A day of demolition at the Fourth Avenue Theatre
Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood. Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage...
alaskasnewssource.com
Cyclist in critical condition after run-in with car in Northeast Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A cyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday evening in Northeast Anchorage. Anchorage police swing shift officers responded to the intersection of Bragaw Street and Debarr Road shortly after 6 p.m. after a report of a biker being hit by a Suburban. Police say the man was biking south on Bragaw when he entered the crosswalk.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police searching for missing woman with service dog
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman using a wheelchair and possibly accompanied by her service dog. Kymberly Threasa Rohrer, 27, was last seen in Anchorage near 11th Avenue at Eagle Street in the city’s Fairview neighborhood.
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial Killer
On 1st February 2012, Samantha Koenig had been working the late shift at the coffee hut in Anchorage. She was the daughter of a single father; many suggested her father was involved in some illegal activity. She spent the evening serving the customers who stopped for their favorite beverage and arguing with her boyfriend. She was sure that Duane was cheating on her, but he denied it.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage School District considers closing schools to help fill budget gap
Over the last ten years, enrollment in the Anchorage School District has dropped by 5,000 students. Now, there are 18 schools in the district operating at less than 65% capacity. That enrollment decline is one of the big reasons why the district faces a budget gap of at least $68...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage gets its first snowfall of the season, making for a slick morning commute
The Anchorage area saw its first snow of the season Monday, with an afternoon dusting giving way to slick roads early Tuesday before temperatures warmed. National Weather Service meteorologist Kaitlyn O’Brien said snowfall in Anchorage tapered off by about midnight, with reports Monday night ranging from 1 inch of snow in West Anchorage to 3 to 4 inches on the Anchorage Hillside. The most snow, 4.2 inches, was recorded in the Eagle River Valley.
A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody
Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions. “I want to know what their procedures are and how they intend on fixing them, so this doesn’t keep happening,” Cox said. […] The post A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications. Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta. Updated: 8 hours ago. Bethel Native Corporation...
alaskasnewssource.com
Former Houston Deputy Mayor offers more insight on sudden resignations
HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - After three city officials tendered their resignations on Friday, the Houston City Council has been scrambling to keep the city operating. Former Mayor Virgie Thompson, former Deputy Mayor Lance Wilson, and the city’s treasurer Sally Schug all walked away from their positions after unofficial results of the Oct. 4 Regular City Election were announced.
alaskasnewssource.com
Gun shots fired along Arctic Boulevard, police say
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the Taku/Campbell neighborhood on Monday. According to an online dispatch, police responded to 5500 Arctic Boulevard at 8:07 a.m. Monday morning. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Arctic Boulevard were shut down briefly, but reopened at...
