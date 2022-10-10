ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Snuggly terrier puppy will melt your heart

By Devon Walsh
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTe8H_0iTFcuGT00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Our Pet of the Week is a 14-week-old terrier puppy named Horace. Horace was found on Halls Mill Road. He is so sweet and snuggly! He is going to be smart, curious, and into everything! He has beautiful blonde fur and precious brown eyes. He will make a great family pet and is sure to keep you entertained!

If you are interested in adopting Horace, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.

