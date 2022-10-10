PRESS RELEASE - First Thursdays downtown made a huge comeback last week! To kick off fall, the merchants of downtown Walterboro brought our community together by staying open late with huge sales, new arrivals, gift cards, and many other prize drawings. The City blocked off the street and provided music by Scott Grooms. The businesses provided a taste of fall with Oktoberfest themed decorations, appetizers, and drinks. The restaurants were open for dining and mingling. It was definitely a successful first night for all.

