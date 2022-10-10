Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
J.Crew Factory opens at Legacy Village
Legacy Village’s new J.Crew Factory opened Oct. 14 at 24503 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst next to Crate & Barrel. The location will be Northeast Ohio’s only J.Crew Factory. The store offers “fun, classic and colorful styles for women, men and kids, dressing every family for any location at a great value,” according to a news release.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
Now Open: Jaja Steakhouse in Ohio City | Doug Trattner reports
CLEVELAND — Intro, the new nine-story apartment complex across the street from the West Side Market, welcomed its newest retail establishment Wednesday. Joining Edda Coffee Roasters and Pioneer sports bar, both of which opened this summer, is Jaja, located up on the second level. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
Cleveland Jewish News
University Heights breaks ground on first housing development since 1970s
The first new housing development to be built in University Heights in more than 50 years broke ground Oct. 14. City officials and representatives of Knez Homes, which will build 30 townhomes to be called South Taylor Place, assembled on South Taylor Road near Washington Boulevard to have a ceremonial shovel-and-dirt groundbreaking under blue skies and temperatures in the 50s.
Cleveland Jewish News
Savransky, Morris
Morris Savransky, beloved father of Barry (Kim) Savransky and Alan (Ceci) Savransky. Devoted grandfather of Megan Savransky, Brandon Savransky, Ashley (Steve) Hazel, Michael Savransky and Ally (Walker) McKenzie. Great-grandfather of Tripp. Dear brother of the late Gilbert Savransky, Mickey Savransky, Phoebe Golub and Roz Unger. Graveside services will be held...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mitchell, Beatrice
Beatrice Louise Mitchell died peacefully on Oct. 12, 2022. Bea was born on Jan. 16, 1931 in Cleveland to Morris and Gertrude Samson and was the youngest of three children (Dan Samson and Ruth Cervella - both deceased). She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and then married her first husband, Max Mitchell (deceased) with whom she had two children, Naomi Mitchell (Dave Law) and Martin Mitchell (deceased).
Studio West 117 Kicks Off Grand Opening Weekend on Friday, Oct. 21
Guests will have their first chance to explore Muze, Trellis and Eat Me Pizza
Guardians-Yankees, Blue Man Group, Mary J. Blige and Halloween festivities highlight things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s only a couple weeks until Halloween and this weekend’s calendar definitely has a bit more of a holiday vibe. Here’s 20 things happening around Northeast Ohio for you to check out this weekend and beyond. Mary J. Blige. Award-winning singer brings her Good...
Construction, new pie shop among activity on Lakewood’s West End: A Place in the Sun
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – The West End of Lakewood is bustling these days with renovations and improvements continuing at Beck Center for the Arts. And those who walk or drive along Detroit Avenue near West Clifton Boulevard may have noticed the sign in the storefront at 18103 Detroit announcing a new location for Gray House Pies.
newsnet5
Zagara’s Market closes after nearly 100 years of family-owned service to Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The third-generation, family-owned, Zagara’s Marketplace on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights is closing on Oct. 21, but another family-owned business is taking over. “It’s bittersweet. It’s definitely bittersweet,” said John Zagara, the owner. Most shoppers at Zagara’s Marketplace know the place...
newsnet5
New neighborhood opportunity center opens in Euclid to help battle poverty, offer support to residents
EUCLID, Ohio — Northeast Ohio nonprofit "Step Forward" is working daily to transform lives, strengthen communities and help struggling families battle poverty, with a new fourth location in Euclid. The timing is dire. Data shows the poverty rate in Cleveland is 35.2%. One out of every 2.8 residents of...
Cleveland Jewish News
New exhibit ‘Black Moses’ on view
“Black Moses: The Art of Rev. Albert Wagner,” an exhibit from the Western Reserve Historical Society, is on display at the Cleveland History Center at 10825 East Blvd. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. Wagner was a part of the “visionary” or “outsider” art movement, according to a news...
Cocky's Bagels rise after pandemic struggles to open second location in CLE
New reports show that Cleveland has the most business per capita, but for many of those business owners, getting their doors open is harder than usual.
Cleveland Jewish News
Merwin’s Wharf shares fall hours
Merwin’s Wharf, the Cleveland Metroparks’ restaurant on the Cuyahoga River, announced its fall hours. At 1785 Merwin Ave. in Cleveland at the Lakefront Reservation, hours for the restaurant are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The restaurant serves fresh and locally sourced cuisine.
Cleveland Scene
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Well, it didn't take long for someone to scoop up the castle house on the near west side of Cleveland (3860 W. 44th St.). Listed in September at $249,900, it closed earlier this month at a sale price of $260,000. The home features a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass...
Cleveland Jewish News
Laurel School inducts four into athletic hall of fame
Laurel School in Shaker Heights inducted four alumnae into its athletic hall of fame on Sept. 30. Chosen for their athletic achievements while students at Laurel and their passion and ongoing commitment to their sport, according to a news release, were Ann Daniels Marks of the class of 1954, a former Cleveland Heights resident who lives in Columbus); Kelly Schumann Styne of the class of 1980 who is former Shaker Heights resident who lives in Los Angeles; Patricia Hannon of the class of 1982 who is former Shaker Heights resident who lives in Chicago); and Brittney Jackson of the class of 2010 who lives in Highland Heights.
Cleveland Jewish News
Spero, William
William H. Spero, loving father of Michael (Julie) Spero and the late Scott Spero. Devoted grandfather of Sofia, Jake and Matthew. Dear brother of Linda (Gil) Kessler. Cherished companion to Pamela Turner and former husband of Karen Cahill. Adored uncle and best friend to many. Graveside services will be held...
Cleveland Jewish News
Twinsburg Chabad welcomes first two Torah scrolls
Twinsburg Chabad welcomed two new Torah scrolls into its synagogue with a Torah Celebration on Sept. 14. Festivities included singing, dancing, activities for children and a buffet dinner. The evening started at Gleneagles Golf Club in Twinsburg, where participants could get a letter filled in by sofer Zev Meisels. Once dry, the community danced the two Torahs across the street to the synagogue at 6645 Vail Road, Suite 2.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mia Jane Gellis
Mia Jane Gellis will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Park Synagogue. Mia is the daughter of Kelli and Jeff Gellis of Shaker Heights, and the sister of Sophie. She is the granddaughter of Anita and Barry Gellis, Rodney Wasserstrom, and of blessed memory, Donna Wasserstrom. Mia attends The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys competitive dance. For her mitzvah project, Mia is collecting gently used youth dance shoes and clothing for donation.
Port of Cleveland board approves $3.75 million design contract to make lakefront CHEERS project ‘shovel-ready’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A $300 million vision for transforming the city’s lakefront east of Burke Lakefront Airport took a big step Thursday toward the realization of a shovel-ready design that could tee up major construction grants. The Port of Cleveland announced that its board of directors approved a...
