Shaker Heights, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

J.Crew Factory opens at Legacy Village

Legacy Village’s new J.Crew Factory opened Oct. 14 at 24503 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst next to Crate & Barrel. The location will be Northeast Ohio’s only J.Crew Factory. The store offers “fun, classic and colorful styles for women, men and kids, dressing every family for any location at a great value,” according to a news release.
LYNDHURST, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Now Open: Jaja Steakhouse in Ohio City | Doug Trattner reports

CLEVELAND — Intro, the new nine-story apartment complex across the street from the West Side Market, welcomed its newest retail establishment Wednesday. Joining Edda Coffee Roasters and Pioneer sports bar, both of which opened this summer, is Jaja, located up on the second level. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

University Heights breaks ground on first housing development since 1970s

The first new housing development to be built in University Heights in more than 50 years broke ground Oct. 14. City officials and representatives of Knez Homes, which will build 30 townhomes to be called South Taylor Place, assembled on South Taylor Road near Washington Boulevard to have a ceremonial shovel-and-dirt groundbreaking under blue skies and temperatures in the 50s.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Shaker Heights, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Savransky, Morris

Morris Savransky, beloved father of Barry (Kim) Savransky and Alan (Ceci) Savransky. Devoted grandfather of Megan Savransky, Brandon Savransky, Ashley (Steve) Hazel, Michael Savransky and Ally (Walker) McKenzie. Great-grandfather of Tripp. Dear brother of the late Gilbert Savransky, Mickey Savransky, Phoebe Golub and Roz Unger. Graveside services will be held...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mitchell, Beatrice

Beatrice Louise Mitchell died peacefully on Oct. 12, 2022. Bea was born on Jan. 16, 1931 in Cleveland to Morris and Gertrude Samson and was the youngest of three children (Dan Samson and Ruth Cervella - both deceased). She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and then married her first husband, Max Mitchell (deceased) with whom she had two children, Naomi Mitchell (Dave Law) and Martin Mitchell (deceased).
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

New exhibit ‘Black Moses’ on view

“Black Moses: The Art of Rev. Albert Wagner,” an exhibit from the Western Reserve Historical Society, is on display at the Cleveland History Center at 10825 East Blvd. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. Wagner was a part of the “visionary” or “outsider” art movement, according to a news...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Merwin’s Wharf shares fall hours

Merwin’s Wharf, the Cleveland Metroparks’ restaurant on the Cuyahoga River, announced its fall hours. At 1785 Merwin Ave. in Cleveland at the Lakefront Reservation, hours for the restaurant are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The restaurant serves fresh and locally sourced cuisine.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Laurel School inducts four into athletic hall of fame

Laurel School in Shaker Heights inducted four alumnae into its athletic hall of fame on Sept. 30. Chosen for their athletic achievements while students at Laurel and their passion and ongoing commitment to their sport, according to a news release, were Ann Daniels Marks of the class of 1954, a former Cleveland Heights resident who lives in Columbus); Kelly Schumann Styne of the class of 1980 who is former Shaker Heights resident who lives in Los Angeles; Patricia Hannon of the class of 1982 who is former Shaker Heights resident who lives in Chicago); and Brittney Jackson of the class of 2010 who lives in Highland Heights.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Spero, William

William H. Spero, loving father of Michael (Julie) Spero and the late Scott Spero. Devoted grandfather of Sofia, Jake and Matthew. Dear brother of Linda (Gil) Kessler. Cherished companion to Pamela Turner and former husband of Karen Cahill. Adored uncle and best friend to many. Graveside services will be held...
TWINSBURG, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Twinsburg Chabad welcomes first two Torah scrolls

Twinsburg Chabad welcomed two new Torah scrolls into its synagogue with a Torah Celebration on Sept. 14. Festivities included singing, dancing, activities for children and a buffet dinner. The evening started at Gleneagles Golf Club in Twinsburg, where participants could get a letter filled in by sofer Zev Meisels. Once dry, the community danced the two Torahs across the street to the synagogue at 6645 Vail Road, Suite 2.
TWINSBURG, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mia Jane Gellis

Mia Jane Gellis will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Park Synagogue. Mia is the daughter of Kelli and Jeff Gellis of Shaker Heights, and the sister of Sophie. She is the granddaughter of Anita and Barry Gellis, Rodney Wasserstrom, and of blessed memory, Donna Wasserstrom. Mia attends The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys competitive dance. For her mitzvah project, Mia is collecting gently used youth dance shoes and clothing for donation.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH

