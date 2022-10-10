ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day

By Skylar Eagle
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — October 10 marks World Mental Health Day , and this year’s theme centers on making mental health a global priority.

The World Health Organization said the pandemic created a global crisis for mental health for people of all ages. WHO estimates anxiety and depressive disorders rose more than 25 percent in 2020, while mental health services were disrupted.

In July, New York launched the 9-8-8 hotline statewide, which provides a direct 24/7 line to the suicide and crisis hotline. More resources on mental health can be found at the New York State Office of Mental Health and the Albany County Department of Health .

