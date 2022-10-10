ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

theutcecho.com

Family, Friends and Community Remember a Queen Lost

On Sunday, October 9, loved ones and members of Chattanooga’s LGBTQ community came together at Riverfront Parkway to hold a vigil in rememberance of the late Fannie Mae Charles. Just a week prior, Charles had performed at that very spot for the Chattanooga Pride Festival where she serenaded countless...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

The Lookout Comedy Festival Is Back And Bigger Than Ever This Year

If you’re looking for a reason to laugh, Chattanooga’s 3rd Annual Lookout Comedy Festival features 30+ comedians from across the U.S. (and locally), beginning Oct. 19. With notable performers from New York to New Orleans and Texas like Sean Patton and Shane Torres, this year’s four-day festival is proof that Chattanooga’s comedy scene is filled with not only fun — but burgeoning opportunity for comics and audiences alike.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Shop, Play, Celebrate At The South Chattanooga Fall Festival & Holiday Market

Before you trick-or-treat, roast a turkey or deck the halls, start your seasonal celebration and shopping at the South Chattanooga Fall Festival and Holiday Market, Saturday, October 29. This family-oriented festival and market is hosted by the Bethlehem Community Center, South Chattanooga Community Association, and the Net Resource Foundation. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Origins Of The Eastern Band Of Cherokee Indians

How did the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians form in North Carolina, after the U.S. Military forcibly removed thousands of Cherokee from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi River in the 1800’s - what was known as “The Trail of Tears”?. Anita Finger-Smith is a researcher...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Signal Centers Celebrates White Cane Safety Day With Community Outing

A group of roughly ten Signal Centers staff members and clients who are blind will take to the streets this Thursday in honor of White Cane Safety Day. The group will board the CARTA bus and travel to Coolidge Park to enjoy a lunch and walk on a beautiful autumn day. Doubling as a training opportunity, the outing teaches blind clients to navigate public transportation and improve their independence.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Hosting Credit Smart For LIFE Event

Chattanooga families are invited to learn budgeting, credit and home buying tips during the Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise's (CNE) Credit Smart for LIFE event on Thursday, October 20. In celebration of National Get Smart About Credit Day, the nonprofit organization will lead guests through its financially-focused version of The Game of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Make Music Happen With The Chattanooga Music Census

Chattanooga’s contributions to music can be found at the crossroads of genres. Its music scene shines bright in a constellation that spans from Nashville to Atlanta and points elsewhere, here in the Southeast - and beyond. The Chattanooga Music Census is a citywide initiative - launched a few days...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Ketner's Mill Fair

WHITWELL, Tenn — Ketner's Mill Country Arts & Crafts Fair is two days packed with unique arts & crafts, delicious southern-style foods, live music, and activities for the whole family. Step back in time to see the old mill churn out freshly ground cornmeal, and pet farm animals, and...
WHITWELL, TN
WTVC

Regenerative medicine rebuilds the body with Chattanooga Wellness

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how regenerative medicine rebuilds the body. Instead of replacing a joint, consider rebuilding the joint with regenerative medicine at Chattanooga Wellness. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WGAU

'American Idol' finalist dies in vehicle crash

JASPER, Tenn. — (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

