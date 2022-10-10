Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theutcecho.com
Family, Friends and Community Remember a Queen Lost
On Sunday, October 9, loved ones and members of Chattanooga’s LGBTQ community came together at Riverfront Parkway to hold a vigil in rememberance of the late Fannie Mae Charles. Just a week prior, Charles had performed at that very spot for the Chattanooga Pride Festival where she serenaded countless...
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Leaders Celebrate Recent Achievements Of Black Creek And Future Plans On Aetna Mountain
Local leaders from around the region gathered to celebrate the newly-opened River Gorge Drive – an innovative modern mountain road that has literally paved the future of Aetna Mountain – and to share plans for future development of Black Creek. The first phase of mountaintop development, known as...
chattanoogapulse.com
The Lookout Comedy Festival Is Back And Bigger Than Ever This Year
If you’re looking for a reason to laugh, Chattanooga’s 3rd Annual Lookout Comedy Festival features 30+ comedians from across the U.S. (and locally), beginning Oct. 19. With notable performers from New York to New Orleans and Texas like Sean Patton and Shane Torres, this year’s four-day festival is proof that Chattanooga’s comedy scene is filled with not only fun — but burgeoning opportunity for comics and audiences alike.
chattanoogapulse.com
UTC To Host "Songbirds: A Documentary" Featuring Director/Alumnus Dagan Beckett
“Songbirds: A Documentary,” the Emmy Award-winning documentary that tells the story of the world’s most extensive collection of vintage guitars, will be screened at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall. Admission is free and all are invited.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chattanoogapulse.com
Shop, Play, Celebrate At The South Chattanooga Fall Festival & Holiday Market
Before you trick-or-treat, roast a turkey or deck the halls, start your seasonal celebration and shopping at the South Chattanooga Fall Festival and Holiday Market, Saturday, October 29. This family-oriented festival and market is hosted by the Bethlehem Community Center, South Chattanooga Community Association, and the Net Resource Foundation. The...
wutc.org
Origins Of The Eastern Band Of Cherokee Indians
How did the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians form in North Carolina, after the U.S. Military forcibly removed thousands of Cherokee from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi River in the 1800’s - what was known as “The Trail of Tears”?. Anita Finger-Smith is a researcher...
chattanoogapulse.com
Signal Centers Celebrates White Cane Safety Day With Community Outing
A group of roughly ten Signal Centers staff members and clients who are blind will take to the streets this Thursday in honor of White Cane Safety Day. The group will board the CARTA bus and travel to Coolidge Park to enjoy a lunch and walk on a beautiful autumn day. Doubling as a training opportunity, the outing teaches blind clients to navigate public transportation and improve their independence.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Hosting Credit Smart For LIFE Event
Chattanooga families are invited to learn budgeting, credit and home buying tips during the Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise's (CNE) Credit Smart for LIFE event on Thursday, October 20. In celebration of National Get Smart About Credit Day, the nonprofit organization will lead guests through its financially-focused version of The Game of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chattanoogapulse.com
TVFCU And CHI Memorial Work Together To Provide Mobile Lung Cancer Screenings
CHI Memorial’s Breathe Easy Lung Coach, a mobile space dedicated to taking low-dose CT lung screenings out into local communities, is working with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) to save lives by detecting lung cancer early. On Thursday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Lung...
wutc.org
Make Music Happen With The Chattanooga Music Census
Chattanooga’s contributions to music can be found at the crossroads of genres. Its music scene shines bright in a constellation that spans from Nashville to Atlanta and points elsewhere, here in the Southeast - and beyond. The Chattanooga Music Census is a citywide initiative - launched a few days...
chattanoogapulse.com
Family Promise Week To Raise Awareness Of Homelessness Kicks Off October 17
Family Promise of Greater Chattanooga is very proud to announce “Family Promise Week,” a full week of events designed to spread awareness and raise funds for homelessness in our community. FP at Chatt State -- Monday, October 17. From 10 am through 1 pm, Family Promise of Greater...
chattanoogapulse.com
Commemoration Of The 159th Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Set For November 19-25
Join the staff and volunteers of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga with a series special programs taking place in and around the city from November 19-25, 2022. Months of fighting culminated with a series of battles throughout the Chattanooga...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
matadornetwork.com
10 Chattanooga Airbnbs Near Downtown, the Riverfront, and in the Hills
The charming city of Chattanooga is a hub for outdoor and urban adventure. Nestled along the Tennessee River and in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city gives the best of both country and city vibes. Get a head start on your Chattanooga getaway with one of these Airbnb rentals.
WTVC
Celebration of life, candlelight vigil held for Chattanooga drag pioneer Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Sunday night, friends and family gathered at Ross's Landing to honor the life of a pivotal member of the Drag Community in Chattanooga. Fannie Mae Charles, also known as Mama Charles, was found dead of a heart attack in a vehicle on Thursday, October 6th according to her friends.
chattanoogapulse.com
Mayor Kelly Unveils Permanent Supportive Housing Proposal For Revitalization Of Derelict Airport Inn
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday asked the City Council to support a plan to revitalize a dilapidated motel to support more than 70 new units of permanent supportive housing. The city has purchased the boarded-up motel, formerly the Airport Inn, which once rezoned will transform from a community nuisance...
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
wutc.org
On The Religion Beat At The Times Free Press
Andrew Schwartz is a recent arrival to Chattanooga. He is the new religion reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
WTVC
Ketner's Mill Fair
WHITWELL, Tenn — Ketner's Mill Country Arts & Crafts Fair is two days packed with unique arts & crafts, delicious southern-style foods, live music, and activities for the whole family. Step back in time to see the old mill churn out freshly ground cornmeal, and pet farm animals, and...
WTVC
Regenerative medicine rebuilds the body with Chattanooga Wellness
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how regenerative medicine rebuilds the body. Instead of replacing a joint, consider rebuilding the joint with regenerative medicine at Chattanooga Wellness. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
'American Idol' finalist dies in vehicle crash
JASPER, Tenn. — (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
Comments / 0