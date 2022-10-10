ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children

By Robert Smith
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fvby5_0iTFcbju00

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department.

On October 6, the Dothan Police Department was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive.

Tennessee man charged after trying to crash car with kids inside

DPD officers and investigators went to the residence where they smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside the home.

After a search warrant, they found illegal drugs inside the home.

DPD charged Durcelle Alfonza Beasley, 31, of Dothan with one count of second-degree possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and five counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

They also charged Sara Louise Hawkins, 36, of Dothan with one count of second-degree possession of marijuana, and five counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

Beasley’s bond was set at $15,300 and Hawkins’s bond was set at $12,500.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
wdhn.com

Two bodies found inside an Opp home

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—An active investigation is underway after two older men were found dead inside the master bedroom of a home in opp. Autopsies will be done to determine what killed them, but WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says authorities do not believe someone went into the home and killed them.
OPP, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man pleads guilty in son’s death; grandmother speaks out

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly four years behind bars, Rolando Castillo Jr. has been given a 20-year sentence after confessing in a Houston County courtroom Tuesday morning he murdered his three-month-old son Desmond Karl Castillo. Karen Nolen, the grandmother of Desmond Castillo believes the sentencing for her grandson is a little lenient for the […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
wdhn.com

Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A small child fell from the second story window of a Dothan apartment on Saturday afternoon. The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. She tumbled an estimated at 20 feet at Henry Green Apartments, a housing community near downtown Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Victim identified in Alabama Walmart shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly […]
NEW BROCKTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Marijuana#Southland Drive#Dpd#Nexstar Media Inc
AL.com

Gunfight inside Alabama Walmart leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

An argument at an Alabama Walmart left one person dead and another in custody. Enterprise police officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to the store in on Boll Weevil Circle. Authorities said a verbal altercation between two people started in the parking lot and continued inside the store. The altercation...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Alabama Now

One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama

A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy