Read full article on original website
Peter wise one
4d ago
what about law enforcement is law enforcement going to go after the law breakers and issued speeding tickets for maximum attention and to say that speeders are not off the hook
Reply
2
Related
alxnow.com
Poll: Is Alexandria a good city for pizza?
Is Alexandria’s pizza status supreme or is it still a little crusty?. Earlier this week, two new pizza joints opened in Old Town. While among the few by-the-slice restaurants in town, astute readers noted that Fairlington Pizza also serves by-the-slice. Reaction to the news was a little mixed on...
WJLA
'He's got a gun': Video shows man shooting at officers during Arlington Blvd. police chase
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Cell phone video is providing a new perspective of an October 6 police chase that spanned two northern Virginia counties, with the suspect allegedly firing multiple shots at officers. The footage, taken by Fairfax County resident Melanie Alvarado, shows the moment a man opened...
alxnow.com
Top stories this week in Alexandria
This week’s top story was our poll on Alexandria’s new speed cameras. About 54% (406 voters) responded that adding speed cameras to school zones is a good idea, while 38% (289 voters) are against them and 8% (57 voters) are indifferent. On Monday (October 10), Alexandria’s Noah and...
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Autoweek.com
DC Says No More Right Turns at Red Lights
The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022, passed by the District of Columbia’s council in early October, is part of the Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities. DC has suffered an uptick in traffic fatalities and injuries recently. Three cyclists were killed in accidents with motor vehicles in...
NBC Washington
‘Where's the Safety?' Nearly 100 Arlington Students Crowd a Single Bus Stop
Dozens of parents in Arlington County, Virginia, are worried their children's bus stop is an accident waiting to happen. Nearly 100 elementary-age students converge on a single bus stop each day along Columbia Pike, many guided by parents who are worried about their young kids near the busy road. Neighbors...
As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price
The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Alexandria Gets Its (Maybe) First By-The-Slice Pizza Shop — “There’s a first time for everything, even in 273-year-old Alexandria…” [Washington Business Journal]. Cracking Down on Cut-Through Traffic is Getting Easier in Fairfax County — “Mitigating cut-through traffic in residential areas may be a little simpler.” [Alexandria Living Magazine]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's why 8 bridges are under construction in Fredericksburg + When and where traffic stops will occur on I-95
With eight bridges under construction in the Fredericksburg area, drivers on I-95 should be prepared for traffic delays this week. This is especially true near Exit 136 (Centreport Rd) and Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) where VDOT will require full traffic stops in northbound and southbound lanes. Those stops will occur between midnight and 3 a.m. Traffic will be halted for up to 30 minutes at a time.
Washington Examiner
Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating
The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
fox5dc.com
Moped crash on Dulles Toll Road leaves 2 dead
VIENNA, Va. - A man and woman are dead after the moped they were riding crashed Wednesday night on the Dulles Toll Road. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at the Wolf Trap exit in the Vienna area. Police believe 23-year-old Nyjell Dae...
Multiple card skimmers discovered at stores across DC in less than a month
WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are searching for several people they believe are connected to multiple card skimmers discovered in stores across the District. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department, 10 card skimmers were found between Sept. 19 and Oct. 13. A card skimmer is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Manassas Park to combat noisy cars
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The city of Manassas Park is hoping to quiet down some of its noisiest cars. The city is taking advantage of a recent change in state code...
ffxnow.com
Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse
One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
alextimes.com
Longtime car dealership receives permits to stay in business
The Alexandria Planning Commission conditionally approved special use permit requests submitted by Alexandria Hyundai that will keep the longtime car dealership in business. Kevin Reilly, who has been the owner of the Alexandria Hyundai dealership on Mount Vernon Ave. for more than 20 years, filed three different SUPs – two of which the commission approved with conditions and one they did not.
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
Officials: Witnesses stop alleged DUI driver from leaving crash scene that killed 35-year-old man on I-95 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian was killed after pulling to the shoulder lane to look at his disabled car and was hit by a passing vehicle. Police say witnesses prevented the driver from leaving the scene. The incident occurred on Interstate 95 at the 169-miler marker in Fairfax...
clayconews.com
State Police arrest Seven People from multiple States at Scene of Protest that shut down Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting that seven people were arrested after a group of protestors shut down a portion of Interstate 495 Monday morning in Montgomery County. Shortly before 10:30 A.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to inner loop of I-495...
fox5dc.com
Chantilly man dead after car crashes into light pole
CHANTILLY, Va. - A 62-year-old Chantilly man is dead after police say his car crashed into a light pole Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Sully Road in Fairfax County. Police say Arjen Weiss was driving westbound on...
WJLA
Man says water, not gas, came out of Sterling 7-Eleven pumps, company investigating report
STERLING, Va. (7News) — When you drive away from a gas station, you expect to be able to drive hundreds of miles before having to come back. But one man could only drive less than a mile away from the 7-Eleven on Davenport Drive in Sterling after he says water, not gas, came out of the gas pump there last week.
Comments / 19