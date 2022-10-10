ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children

By Robert Smith
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0fRm_0iTFcVOQ00

DOTHAN, A.L. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for the chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department.

On Thursday, the Dothan Police Department was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive.

DPD officers and investigators went to the residence where they smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside the home.

New information in the murder case of a Dothan businessman

After a search warrant, they found illegal drugs inside the home.

DPD charged Durcelle Alfonza Beasley, 31, of Dothan, with one count of second-degree possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

Sara Louise Hawkins, 36, of Dothan, was also charged with one count of second-degree possession of marijuana and five counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

Beasley’s bond was set at $15,300 and Hawkins’s bond was set at $12,500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Walmart shooting victim’s family in Alabama speaks out

ENTERPRISE, A.L. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers after their loved one was killed inside an Enterprise Walmart on Wednesday night. It has been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family, as this scene keeps popping up in their heads when speaking about her brother-in-law […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Victim identified in Alabama Walmart shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly […]
NEW BROCKTON, AL
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

82K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy