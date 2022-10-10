Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children
DOTHAN, A.L. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for the chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department.
On Thursday, the Dothan Police Department was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive.
DPD officers and investigators went to the residence where they smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside the home.New information in the murder case of a Dothan businessman
After a search warrant, they found illegal drugs inside the home.
DPD charged Durcelle Alfonza Beasley, 31, of Dothan, with one count of second-degree possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of chemical endangerment of a child.
Sara Louise Hawkins, 36, of Dothan, was also charged with one count of second-degree possession of marijuana and five counts of chemical endangerment of a child.
Beasley's bond was set at $15,300 and Hawkins's bond was set at $12,500.
