Driver killed in South Beloit racetrack crash

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 69-year-old racecar driver was killed Sunday in a crash at the Blackhawk Farms Raceway.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner, Charles Mack was involved in a crash in which his vehicle left the track and struck a tree.

He was taken from the scene, at 15538 Prairie Road, to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:15 p.m.

Mack was from Ham Lake, Minnesota.

He was participating in the Chicago Region SCCA Fall Sprints Double Divisional races at the raceway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.