Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Tennessee Officials Air-Dropping Marshmallow-Flavored Rabies Vaccines to Raccoons
Raccoons in Tennessee are in for a sugary surprise. According to the state’s officials, wildlife authorities plan to give raccoons a rabies vaccine with a sweet twist. The Department of Agriculture and Wildlife Services and the Tennessee Department of Health plans to airdrop marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines to the animals wrapped in fishmeal.
Severe storms to charge into Ohio, Tennessee valleys
AccuWeather meteorologists say a multi-day risk of severe weather will continue into Wednesday night and shift into parts of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys as the cold front responsible for those storms continues to move eastward. The storms on Tuesday produced powerful winds as they charged across the Plains, but...
Cotton harvester makes a special announcement
Like many couples, Chad and Heather Hardy of Haywood County, Tennessee, have struggled with infertility. Finally, after nearly four years, they were thrilled to learn Heather was expecting earlier this year. "I was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2021 after 2 years of undiagnosed infertility and referred to a fertility specialist,"...
Barges hit bottom of Mississippi River as water levels approach historic low
Supply chain concerns are once again on the rise across the United States, but the cause and solution to the issue are one and the same: the weather. The supply chain across the nation's heartland is facing significant constraints that could have far-reaching consequences into the winter, starting with farmers in the Plains and expanding all the way to the overall economy of the United States.
Bays Mountain to welcome 2 new bobcats to park
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee. Park Ranger Rhonda Goins will travel to pick up the yet-to-be-named brothers, who are described as best buds with the sweetest temperaments. The kittens were born in a litter of four on May […]
Low Mississippi River has barges running aground, farmers’ crops piling up
Harvest season is underway for crops such as soybeans and corn, but farmers’ yields are piling up. Near-historic low water levels on the Mississippi River are slowing down barges and driving up shipping costs. With lower cargo capacity, shipments are getting backlogged. And until barge traffic picks up, shippers and farmers will continue to bear the brunt of high rates.
