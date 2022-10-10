ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Struggles With Mental Health in Trailer for ‘My Mind & Me’ Doc: ‘I’m Grateful to Be Alive’

By Larisha Paul
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Lil Baby Has a One-Trap Mind With Bloated, Unambitious ‘It’s Only Me’: Album Review

Among the many oddities of a tumultuous, pandemic-addled year in music in 2020, the most surprising might have been that Taylor Swift’s massive “Folklore” was surpassed in consumption by the end of the year by an even more massive album from a still up-and-coming Atlanta rapper. Up until the release of “My Turn,” Lil Baby had still been defined, as with so many of his ATL contemporaries, as some variation of “Young Thug clone.” But the record, boosted by its deluxe release to become the most consumed album of the year, chugged along into a sleeper hit that shot him into the hip-hop stratosphere.
MUSIC
SFGate

Scarlett Johansson: Being ‘Hypersexualized’ and ‘Objectified’ Led Me to Believe My Career Was Over

Scarlett Johansson revealed on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that she felt her career would end early on because she was “hypersexualized” by the industry at a young age. The actor said she became so “objectified” and “pigeonholed” as a young actor that she didn’t think it was possible she’d be able to diversify her characters.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Alek Keshishian
Person
Selena

Comments / 0

Community Policy