Some of the most interesting sneaker releases of the last half-decade have come straight from the halls of Reebok, who have maintained momentum through both their inline catalog as well as collaborative dealings with the likes of Maison Margiela, KANGHYUK, and Street Fighter, to name a few. The brand is constantly expanding upon their line-up, too, and for the Fall/Winter, they’re delivering a brand new, fashion-focused model: the Floatride Energy Shield System.

SHOPPING ・ 1 HOUR AGO