Classic “Bred” And “Concord” Colorways Unite On The Jordan Two Trey
The Jordan Two Trey isn’t likely to dethrone models from the mainline Air Jordan line, but it continues to repackage #23’s sneaker legacy for a new generation. Recently, the hybrid silhouette emerged in a color combination rooted in some of the Chicago Bull legend’s most legendary on-court moments: the Air Jordan 11-inspired design indulges in a “Bred” and “Concord” arrangement, referencing two of the sneaker’s most beloved styles. Construction along the profiles and sole unit deviate from the design of Tinker Hatfield’s tuxedo-appropriate creation, but play supporting roles to the patent leather mudguard and aforementioned color combinations.
“Midnight Navy” Logos Land On This Greyscale Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary like some of its visible Air-cushioned counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a greyscale ensemble contrasted by “Midnight Navy” accents.
Seldom Touches Of Hot Pink Embolden This Nike Air Force 1 React
The Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary has been boastful to say the least, exploring a multitude of disparate propositions from its wide-ranging roster each week. After extending a collection of silhouettes centered around the brand’s own 50-year celebration, the retooled Nike AF1 React is now imploring an unofficial Breast Cancer Awareness Month scheme.
Jordan Reserve Restock: Infrared 4s, Neapolitan 3s, And More
Another Jordan Reserve restock on the Nike SNKRS App is scheduled to go down on October 12th, 2022 beginning at 11am ET. Among the returning footwear is the highly popular Air Jordan 4 “Infrared”, Air Jordan 4 “Military Black”, the women’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan”, and much more. See the official list of footwear below and check the Nike SNKRS App at 11am ET if you’re looking to secure a pair.
Nike Equips The Air Force 1 “Just Do It” With A Hang Tag Holster
Over the course of the last month, the Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary fare has been rather simple in its design. And while that is, for the most part, true with this latest colorway, the pair — dubbed “Just Do It” — does feature several unique twists, from hang tag holsters to new, gilded branding.
The Jordan Two Trey Continues To Pull From The Archives With A “Legend Blue” Outfit
As the brand’s latest hybrid model – initially releasing this past May – Jumpman has been introducing the Jordan Two Trey in a bevy of adapted iconic colorways. From the more recent Air Jordan 1 “Bordeaux” to the heritage-filled styles of the “Bred” and “Concord” Jordan 11’s, the latter model’s staple color blocking is being explored once again unto the Two Trey in the iconic “Legend Blue” scheme.
Where To Buy The UNDERCOVER x Nike Air Force 1 Gore-Tex
For years The Swoosh has held one of the most coveted and frequent collaborative partners in Jun Takahashi and Undercover. Employing its traditional use of affixed exterior panelling, the team-up has rendered a multitude of Dunk Highs, LDWaffles and most recently, a trio of Air Force 1’s reinforced with Gore-Tex tooling.
Where To Buy The Nike Dunk Low “Wolf Grey”
Constructed with more leather components than the standard version of the late Peter Moore’s 1985 design, the upcoming offering keeps things relatively simple with its color palette. “Wolf Grey” and “Pure Platinum” hues divvy up the sneaker’s upper and sole unit, with slight contrast arriving in the form of a blue trim on the profile swooshes, stitching on the tongue label and sock-liners. Laces also deliver non-traditional personality into the Nike Dunk, while the outsole underfoot keeps things as close to ’85 as possible.
The Vintage “Bred” Aesthetic Is Applied To The Air Jordan 1 Mid
Most often injecting fresh life into Jordan’s first signature silhouette, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has continued to experiment with the tonal spectrum and various disparate textiles. Given its recent ubiquitous propositions, the latest offering is a heritage-filled return to the colorways that helped iconized the model. Near identical...
Nike Brings Fuzzy Swooshes To The Dunk Low
Having been produced in a wide range of colors and materials, the Nike Dunk Low is certainly well-accustomed to deviating from the norm. And for its latest offering — colloquially entitled “Terry Swoosh” — the silhouette is continuing to embrace the unconventional, as it dresses up in a look far fuzzier than your average GR.
The Reebok Floatride Energy Shield System Blends Form And Function
Some of the most interesting sneaker releases of the last half-decade have come straight from the halls of Reebok, who have maintained momentum through both their inline catalog as well as collaborative dealings with the likes of Maison Margiela, KANGHYUK, and Street Fighter, to name a few. The brand is constantly expanding upon their line-up, too, and for the Fall/Winter, they’re delivering a brand new, fashion-focused model: the Floatride Energy Shield System.
This Nike Air Max 90 Pairs Greys And Blacks With A Touch Of Red
Laser blue, snakeskin-inspired textiles, and double Swooshes have all appeared on the Nike Air Max 90 within the past week. And just when you’d think the brand would dial things up for the silhouette’s next colorway, they go and surprise, opting instead for a three-part palette we’re all well-accustomed to seeing.
This Kid’s Nike Dunk Low Features Acid Wash And “Volt” Accents
The late Peter Moore’s Nike Dunk Low design has proven to be as versatile as it gets, having emerged in hundreds of styles since 1985. As the shoe continues to form an important part of the company’s lineup of product, it keeps celebrating kids. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette...
IRAK Takes A Minimalistic Approach To Their Upcoming adidas Sambas
Legendary graffiti crew IRAK, following their reunion with the Three Stripes back in 2020, is once again dressing up an adidas classic. But this time they’re taking a more minimal approach to design, opting to highlight the innate beauty of the Samba itself as well as the shoe’s signature white and black colorways.
The Reebok Shaq Attaq Returns In Lakers Colors
As Reebok continues to revisit some of its most beloved basketball silhouettes from decades past, the Massachusetts-based company keeps reimagining the Shaq Attaq in non-original styles. Recently, Shaquille O’Neal’s iconic hoops-ready sneaker from 1992 emerged in a color combination clearly inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers. The majority of the...
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 4 “Canyon Purple”
Over the course of 2022, sneaker culture has gone through quite a shift in paradigm, as Air Jordan 1s are no longer as coveted as they once were. The Air Jordan 4, however, is arguably at the top of its game — and come tomorrow, the silhouette will be delivering yet another noteworthy offering: the women’s exclusive “Canyon Purple.”
“Cream” And “Off-White” Hues Brighten The adidas Rovermule Adventure
For the last few years mule models, clogs and slip-ons have reigned supreme as the ultimate lifestyle comfort shoe, lauded for its easy access and neutral-toned aesthetics. Popularized by Ye’s Yeezy Slides and New Balance’s 2002R Mule, the Three Stripes has entered the fray with the best of both worlds, extending its outdoor roster with the adidas Rovermule Adventure.
The Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 2 “Playground” Releases Tomorrow
Social Status has played a big role in propelling Penny Hardaway’s signature line-up back up to the cultural forefront. And following collaborative renditions of the athlete’s first signature, the retailer is bringing their personal touch to the Nike Air Max Penny 2, dressing the silhouette up in a story-rich colorway entitled “Playground.”
The Reebok Answer DMX Is Returning In Original Black/Gold Colorway
Having devoted a majority of its resources towards Allen Iverson’s debut signature sneaker, the Reebok Question’s successor – the Answer DMX – has quietly been celebrating its 25th anniversary, now set to release for the first time since 2013 in its OG “Black/Gold” pairing.
