Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 maps show where Pa. governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro are getting big cash
HARRISBURG — Tens of millions of dollars from out-of-state donors and political action committees have poured into Pennsylvania to influence the outcome of the critical race for governor, much of it in support of Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, a new Spotlight PA analysis shows. Between January 2021 and mid-September...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trib takes home 8 awards from Society of Professional Journalists
The Tribune-Review won eight awards from the Pennsylvania chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for work published in 2021. The awards were presented this week at the Keystone News Conference in Harrisburg. The awards recognize excellence in written, audio and video journalism across the state. In the Spotlight category,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Why would we vote for Fetterman?
I’m hearing and seeing that over 70% of Americans are worried about crime and inflation. If that’s really so, why would Pennsylvanians want to put someone in office who thinks it’s a good idea to let at least a third of Pennsylvania’s criminals out of prison, including murderers?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Park increases green space with land purchase
Franklin Park Borough is expanding its greenspace with a successful purchase of land off Big Sewickley Creek Road. The newly purchased property is approximately 25 acres, located across from Linbrook Park, next to the borough’s recently installed community gardens, according to borough Manager Rege Ebner. He and Franklin Park...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
WATERBURY, Conn. — The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday. The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Injured Hempfield motorist OKs plea agreement for wrong-way driver
A Hempfield man was ordered to spend two years on probation Thursday for being impaired during a 2019 wrong-way crash on Route 30 that seriously injured another motorist. Larry T. Miller Sr., 75, also was sentenced to 40 days on home electronic monitoring. He entered a guilty plea Thursday to reckless endangerment and three counts of driving under the influence, all misdemeanors.
Comments / 0