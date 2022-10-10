Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
WSMV
Smyrna man indicted for unlawfully photographing a minor
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has led to the indictment of a Smyrna man on charges of unlawful photography. According to a release from TBI, special agents began investigating an allegation in April that involved the photography of a minor. Agents identified Kenneth Harless Jr., 20, as the person responsible for the photographs.
4 arrested after fentanyl-laced meth, pistols found in Jeep
Four people were taken into custody after drugs and guns were located in a parked vehicle.
3 arrested for breaking into cars in Murfreesboro; guns, drugs recovered
Three men accused of breaking into cars Sunday morning in Murfreesboro were arrested on auto burglary, weapon and drug charges.
Cheatham County seeing high number of fentanyl overdoses
A member of the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said there have already been 15 overdose deaths this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
California man arrested with 36 pounds of marijuana at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a young man at Nashville International Airport (BNA) after a police dog detected drugs in his luggage early Wednesday morning. According to the arrest affidavit, an MNPD narcotics officer was present during the arrival of an incoming American Airlines flight from Los...
WSMV
Four people arrested after guns, drugs recovered from Jeep
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people were arrested Monday night after police found guns, drugs and money in a Jeep. Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department were on Hillside Avenue late Monday night when they found a jeep with four people. Officials said the Jeep smelled strongly of marijuana...
WSMV
1 person shot after fight in Bellevue area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot after a fight on Thursday afternoon in the Bellevue area. Police were dispatched to the area of 6952 Highway 70S just after 4 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots and witnesses seeing a person running with a weapon. Police later determined there...
WSMV
Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
$21,000 Reward for Information that Leads to Arrest / Conviction of Subject(s) Responsible for the Death of Mya Fuller from Murfreesboro
WILSON COUNTY, TN – Authorities continue to investigate the death of a woman who was reported as “MISSING” in Murfreesboro and later found deceased in the area of Watertown, TN. The lifeless body of Mya Christine Fuller was located along Trammel Lane, which runs between Highway 231 near Cedars of Lebanon State Park and Highway 70 in Watertown. The deceased woman was located on August 6, 2022.
WSMV
Nearly 30 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Another marijuana bust was made at Nashville International Airport Monday. According to an affidavit, an officer working for the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Department of Public Safety found a suspicious bag coming from Los Angeles, California early Monday morning. The man who police believed owned the bag ran from officers, before being detained.
wgnsradio.com
20-Year-Old Rutherford County Man Faces Unlawful Photography Charge
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Smyrna, TN man on a charge of unlawful photography. WGNS confirmed the charge against the 20-year-old suspect on Thursday afternoon with the TBI. In April, at the request...
WSMV
Shoplifters assault workers and vandalize merchandise in Walmart
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers were arrested Monday after breaking bottles of wine, throwing packages of Halloween Cookies, and yelling at Police officers as they attempted to arrest them. Murfreesboro Police said when officers arrived, 18-year-old Toilynn Flakes continued knocking over and breaking bottles of wine and tossing cookies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect sought after deadly shooting, crash in Madison
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed before a deadly crash in Madison late Thursday night.
WSMV
Thief follows Amazon delivery driver, then steals packages
The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by a two-alarm fire at an Antioch apartment complex. One person showed up at the hospital after being shot after a fight in Bellevue Thursday afternoon. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Marius Payton and Lisa Spencer...
2 arrested after selling drugs laced with fentanyl in Nashville parking lot
A man and woman are facing felony drug charges after police say they were caught selling drugs laced with fentanyl.
Dodge Charger Theft Ends In Crash, Shooting
Dealerships have become criminals’ vending machines in the middle of the night where they can go and steal whatever they like. We’ve seen so many cases of crooks breaking into a dealer showroom, swiping keys, and unlocking whatever vehicle they want to take, it’s almost normal and that’s disgusting. However, this story out of Nashville, Tennessee of a Dodge Charger stolen from a used car dealer puts a new twist on the dealership theft story.
WSMV
Police search for men who stole from several Lowes stores in one day
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is working to identify two men who stole from three different Lowes locations, according to a news release. The men stole from a Springfield, Gallatin and Madison Lowes on Oct. 2. They reportedly used a stolen business account and made fraudulent purchases...
WSMV
Two death investigations underway in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating two fatal incidents within a few miles of each other in Madison on Friday morning. The first was a shooting that occurred around 9:45 p.m Thursday at an apartment building on Rio Vista Drive. Police said one man was shot and...
WSMV
Woman arrested in Texas returned to Nashville on murder charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who allegedly murdered her fiance in 2019 was returned to Nashville Tuesday after being arrested in August at the United States-Mexico border in El Paso. Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was indicted for the alleged murder of her fiance, Ismael Rodriguez, 44, in Sept. 2019...
Comments / 3