Nashville, TN

WSMV

Smyrna man indicted for unlawfully photographing a minor

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has led to the indictment of a Smyrna man on charges of unlawful photography. According to a release from TBI, special agents began investigating an allegation in April that involved the photography of a minor. Agents identified Kenneth Harless Jr., 20, as the person responsible for the photographs.
SMYRNA, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

California man arrested with 36 pounds of marijuana at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a young man at Nashville International Airport (BNA) after a police dog detected drugs in his luggage early Wednesday morning. According to the arrest affidavit, an MNPD narcotics officer was present during the arrival of an incoming American Airlines flight from Los...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Four people arrested after guns, drugs recovered from Jeep

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people were arrested Monday night after police found guns, drugs and money in a Jeep. Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department were on Hillside Avenue late Monday night when they found a jeep with four people. Officials said the Jeep smelled strongly of marijuana...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

1 person shot after fight in Bellevue area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot after a fight on Thursday afternoon in the Bellevue area. Police were dispatched to the area of 6952 Highway 70S just after 4 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots and witnesses seeing a person running with a weapon. Police later determined there...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

$21,000 Reward for Information that Leads to Arrest / Conviction of Subject(s) Responsible for the Death of Mya Fuller from Murfreesboro

WILSON COUNTY, TN – Authorities continue to investigate the death of a woman who was reported as “MISSING” in Murfreesboro and later found deceased in the area of Watertown, TN. The lifeless body of Mya Christine Fuller was located along Trammel Lane, which runs between Highway 231 near Cedars of Lebanon State Park and Highway 70 in Watertown. The deceased woman was located on August 6, 2022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Nearly 30 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Another marijuana bust was made at Nashville International Airport Monday. According to an affidavit, an officer working for the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Department of Public Safety found a suspicious bag coming from Los Angeles, California early Monday morning. The man who police believed owned the bag ran from officers, before being detained.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Shoplifters assault workers and vandalize merchandise in Walmart

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers were arrested Monday after breaking bottles of wine, throwing packages of Halloween Cookies, and yelling at Police officers as they attempted to arrest them. Murfreesboro Police said when officers arrived, 18-year-old Toilynn Flakes continued knocking over and breaking bottles of wine and tossing cookies...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Thief follows Amazon delivery driver, then steals packages

The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by a two-alarm fire at an Antioch apartment complex. One person showed up at the hospital after being shot after a fight in Bellevue Thursday afternoon. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Marius Payton and Lisa Spencer...
NASHVILLE, TN
Motorious

Dodge Charger Theft Ends In Crash, Shooting

Dealerships have become criminals’ vending machines in the middle of the night where they can go and steal whatever they like. We’ve seen so many cases of crooks breaking into a dealer showroom, swiping keys, and unlocking whatever vehicle they want to take, it’s almost normal and that’s disgusting. However, this story out of Nashville, Tennessee of a Dodge Charger stolen from a used car dealer puts a new twist on the dealership theft story.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police search for men who stole from several Lowes stores in one day

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is working to identify two men who stole from three different Lowes locations, according to a news release. The men stole from a Springfield, Gallatin and Madison Lowes on Oct. 2. They reportedly used a stolen business account and made fraudulent purchases...
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Two death investigations underway in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating two fatal incidents within a few miles of each other in Madison on Friday morning. The first was a shooting that occurred around 9:45 p.m Thursday at an apartment building on Rio Vista Drive. Police said one man was shot and...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested in Texas returned to Nashville on murder charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who allegedly murdered her fiance in 2019 was returned to Nashville Tuesday after being arrested in August at the United States-Mexico border in El Paso. Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was indicted for the alleged murder of her fiance, Ismael Rodriguez, 44, in Sept. 2019...
NASHVILLE, TN

