Mental Health

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Struggles With Mental Health in Trailer for ‘My Mind & Me’ Doc: ‘I’m Grateful to Be Alive’

Register Citizen
 4 days ago
Register Citizen

Clea DuVall on Working With Tegan and Sara to Create ‘High School,’ Getting Nirvana’s Music and Never Watching ‘My So-Called Life’: ‘I’m a Bad ‘90s Kid!’

When Clea DuVall first met the Canadian indie musicians Tegan and Sara Quin years ago, “I was not familiar with their music,” she recalled in an interview this week. Nonetheless, after DuVall — a prolific actor in movies such as “But I’m a Cheerleader” and “Argo” — was introduced to the duo when she joined some friends who were seeing them perform, the three women eventually all became good friends “through being in the same circles.” As DuVall began to explore directing, the first things she ever did were promotional videos for Tegan and Sara’s “Heartthrob” record, released in early 2013. Since then, she’s collaborated with them a number of times: Among other things. Sara Quin scored DuVall’s 2016 feature debut as a writer-director “The Intervention,” and Tegan and Sara wrote the Christmas song “Make You Mine This Season” for her second film, 2020’s lesbian romcom “Happiest Season.”
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Dustin Lance Black Expects Full Recovery From Head Injury by Christmas

While the Oscar-winning screenwriter hasn’t detailed what happened to him, he told Variety at Thursday’s premiere of “Mama’s Boy,” HBO’s new documentary adaptation of his 2019 memoir, that doctors expect a full recovery. More from Variety. Lin-Manuel Miranda Blasts Racist 'Little Mermaid' Trolls: 'Halle...
CELEBRITIES

