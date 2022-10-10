Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, October 13, 2022: Blewster property, and air conditioning
The scope of work in and around the former W.C. Blewster home on North Washington is impressive. Local Edward D. Jones financial advisor Laura Crowell bought the property for renovation into an office for the company. Trees and other greenery have been removed. A garage was torn down. There’s a new driveway off Columbia Street, a handicap ramp has been installed and a new sidewalk is taking shape. Glass has been replaced and some windows and doors have been bricked up. This will be a much-improved piece of property when the work is done.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, October 11
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 11, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Walsh PCS LLC, Joshua Walsh, 4751 Columbia Road 1, Taylor filed 10/3/22. Ginamarie Williams-Smith LLC, Gina Smith, 608B East Main, Magnolia filed 10/4/22. Gun Club Road Oil & Gas,...
magnoliareporter.com
Dr. Morrison tells trustees about events at SAU Tech
Slight enrollment growth continues at Southern Arkansas University Tech in East Camden. Chancellor Dr. Jason Morrison reported on enrollment treads Thursday during the SAU System Board of Trustees meeting in Magnolia. There were slight increases in both the college core enrollment and concurrent enrollment. The Arkansas Fire Training Academy and...
magnoliareporter.com
Joe Knighten Gunnels
Joe Knighten Gunnels, 83, of Magnolia passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. Knighten was born on February 12, 1939 in Atlanta, Arkansas, to the late Robert Carroll “Buster” and Chlorie M. (Nesbit) Gunnels. He was a long-time member of Antioch East Baptist Church. Knighten was a talented draftsman...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 active cases at 15 in Columbia County
COVID-19 cases were up slightly in three South Arkansas counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,320. Total Active Cases: 15, down one since Wednesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,204.
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell visits Junction City to speak with students about social media initiative
JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, October 12, Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell traveled to Union County to speak with Junction City Elementary about her social media initiative “Responsible Digital You.” “It’s all about online safety and teaching kids how to stay safe online. At elementary schools, I usually give them three tips that are very […]
magnoliareporter.com
Ann Toland
Ann Toland, 90, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home. Ann was born on October 8, 1932 in Lamartine to the late Ervin E. Reaves and Allie (Fletcher) Reaves Black. She was a faithful and active member of the Spirit Led Fellowship Church and was a seamstress.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County divorces through Friday, October 7, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during October 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Beverly V. McGraw v. Melvin Ray McGraw. October 4. Married May 23, 1998. Matthew Linton v. Makayla Harwell. October 3. Sherry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swark.today
LaGrone Williams Hardware, for owner Kenan Williams, is a vantage point as well as a business
When you talk with Kenan Williams, who owns and runs Hope’s LaGrone Williams Hardware with his wife Peggy, you quickly learn his store is a window into what’s going on, not only in the local economy but that of the world as well. As he sees things now,...
magnoliareporter.com
Southern Arkansas University president details 15 percent enrollment increase
Southern Arkansas University System trustees heard Thursday about recent highlights involving the Magnolia and East Camden campuses. President Dr. Trey Berry said there are 5,094 students on the Magnolia campus, a 15% increase from the fall of 2021. The figure includes a 10% increase in the freshmen class, a 53%...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Saturday, October 1. Jessica Cook, 45, El Dorado, shoplifting. Gary Cook, 45, El Dorado, shoplifting. Shaketria Sparks, 23,...
magnoliareporter.com
Wildfire conditions high today in South Arkansas
In spite of thunderstorm activity on Wednesday that caused power outages around Columbia County, the area is under extreme wildfire danger today. The wildfire danger also includes Miller, Lafayette, Hempstead, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties in southwest Arkansas. An overall lack of rain, dry vegetations and an ongoing drought in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkadelphia woman goes to Facebook to honor slain uncle featured in Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series
An Arkansas woman is hoping to turn the attention on a new Netflix series about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and instead focus it on one of his victim’s, her uncle.
5 Yummy Texarkana Restaurants That Are Worth The Wait
Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from. But they always seem to be super busy. So we asked you what five restaurants in Texarkana are worth the wait. You told us on Facebook what restaurants you would be willing to wait for. Here are your top 5 in no particular order.
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
The US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.
KSLA
Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new business coming to west Shreveport has some residents concerned. The old IHOP restaurant on Financial Plaza is set to become an adult store called Hustler Hollywood. Shreveport City Council District G candidate Derrick Henderson said the business isn’t right for the area. “This...
Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?
Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly in region
COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Columbia, Lafayette, Ouachita and Union counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,315. Total Active Cases: 11, up one since Monday.
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: TLC Burgers & Fries
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The calendar says it's Tuesday, so you know what that means. It's Tasty Tuesday. This week, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe continues checking out the Texarkana area ahead of our Community Caravan with a stop at TLC Burgers & Fries. Pay them a visit at 201 E. Broad Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. You'll be glad you did.
Comments / 0