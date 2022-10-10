ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

MLive

Why Ohio State’s football coach wears black on game days

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day always wears a black shirt and black hat on game days due to superstition, though not necessarily his superstition. Answering a listener question on his weekly radio show Thursday, Day said the style mandate began before he was officially head coach.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football has two new, real formidable foes

The Ohio State football program has dominated the Big Ten for the majority of the last two decades. They have won more Big Ten Championships than anyone else and have been the only program to win a national title in that span as well. No other Big Ten program has even competed for one.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes

Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022

The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The 50 Best Bars In Columbus

Much like our city’s dedication to all things food, Columbus has plenty of places to grab a good drink. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a fancy evening with high-end cocktails or keeping it lowkey with some games and beers, you can find what you’re looking for in C-bus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
WDTN

Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat

POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
POWELL, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

23 charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The United States Justice Department indicted 12 new defendants today in federal court as part of the D.O.J’s work to dismantle a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The announcement came earlier today. Federal officials released a statement saying, “A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

The legacy of redlining in the U.S. and Columbus

Redlining is the discriminatory practice that kept minorities from purchasing homes in white neighborhoods. It was practiced in many U.S. cities including Columbus. We’ll delve into the legacy of redlining in the U.S. and Columbus. Guests:. Mark Ferenchik, Columbus neighborhoods/urban issues reporter for The Columbus Dispatch. Danae King, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
athleticbusiness.com

Ex-Student-Athlete Sues Bloom-Carroll Over Former AD's Alleged Abuse

Bloom-Carroll High School, where Chad Little had served as athletic director for 17 years despite recent accusations of sexual misconduct, is now the target of a lawsuit filed by a former girls' basketball player at the center of those accusations. As reported by The Columbus Dispatch, the lawsuit filed in...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

First Urban Via Ferrata Set to Open this Spring in Columbus

Metro Parks isn’t letting central Ohio’s flat terrain get in the way of its plans to provide interesting new destinations for climbing enthusiasts. In 2010, the organization built the largest free outdoor climbing wall in the country, at Scioto Audubon Metro Park; a 35-foot-tall, 6,100-square-foot structure that provides views of both the Scioto River and the downtown skyline.
COLUMBUS, OH

