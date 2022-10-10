Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Taylor Party returns to Columbus, bringing Taylor Swift lovers together for the third timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
City of Columbus introduces potential new restrictions for food cart vendorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Why Ohio State’s football coach wears black on game days
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day always wears a black shirt and black hat on game days due to superstition, though not necessarily his superstition. Answering a listener question on his weekly radio show Thursday, Day said the style mandate began before he was officially head coach.
Ohio State football has two new, real formidable foes
The Ohio State football program has dominated the Big Ten for the majority of the last two decades. They have won more Big Ten Championships than anyone else and have been the only program to win a national title in that span as well. No other Big Ten program has even competed for one.
Snakebitten Ohio State stars, SEC bias and the greatest WR room in history: Buckeye Talk rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this edition of Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is back with rants about college football and Ohio State football that he had saved up from test subscribers. Topics covered in order:. Snakebitten Ohio State football stars through the years, like Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Is college football in a...
thecomeback.com
Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes
Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
columbusnavigator.com
The 50 Best Bars In Columbus
Much like our city’s dedication to all things food, Columbus has plenty of places to grab a good drink. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a fancy evening with high-end cocktails or keeping it lowkey with some games and beers, you can find what you’re looking for in C-bus.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
RELATED PEOPLE
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Columbus
Bojangles Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon.
Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has […]
Troopers issue 438 citations during speed, OVI enforcement on I-70
COLUMBUS, Ohio — During a three-day project to focus on speed, use of seat belts and OVI enforcement on Interstate 70, the Ohio State Highway Patrol issued 438 citations, according to a release. The I-70 enforcement project started Oct. 7 and concluded on Oct. 9. The patrol says 392...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat
POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
23 charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The United States Justice Department indicted 12 new defendants today in federal court as part of the D.O.J’s work to dismantle a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The announcement came earlier today. Federal officials released a statement saying, “A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced...
Family of Ohio State student fatally shot in 2020 files lawsuit against university, fraternity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of an Ohio State University student who was fatally shot two years ago filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university and his fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi. Chase Meola, 23, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Oct. 11, 2020, as...
wosu.org
The legacy of redlining in the U.S. and Columbus
Redlining is the discriminatory practice that kept minorities from purchasing homes in white neighborhoods. It was practiced in many U.S. cities including Columbus. We’ll delve into the legacy of redlining in the U.S. and Columbus. Guests:. Mark Ferenchik, Columbus neighborhoods/urban issues reporter for The Columbus Dispatch. Danae King, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
athleticbusiness.com
Ex-Student-Athlete Sues Bloom-Carroll Over Former AD's Alleged Abuse
Bloom-Carroll High School, where Chad Little had served as athletic director for 17 years despite recent accusations of sexual misconduct, is now the target of a lawsuit filed by a former girls' basketball player at the center of those accusations. As reported by The Columbus Dispatch, the lawsuit filed in...
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
columbusunderground.com
First Urban Via Ferrata Set to Open this Spring in Columbus
Metro Parks isn’t letting central Ohio’s flat terrain get in the way of its plans to provide interesting new destinations for climbing enthusiasts. In 2010, the organization built the largest free outdoor climbing wall in the country, at Scioto Audubon Metro Park; a 35-foot-tall, 6,100-square-foot structure that provides views of both the Scioto River and the downtown skyline.
Comments / 2