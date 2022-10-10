Coos and Curry Counties prepare for worst-case disaster scenario

Coos and Curry County emergency managers teamed up to prepare for a worst-case natural disaster situation. Together, they completed a series of exercises designed to respond to an earthquake and tsunami caused from a rupture in the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

The series of exercises started at the beginning of summer. Now, the emergency coordinators are strengthening their training efforts, solidifying management roles and educating themselves about incident command systems.

They also want to get the word out to the public to be prepared in the event of an emergency situation.

“Part of our job from the emergency management side is educating our community and making sure it is clear for residents – and visitors to our area – that this is something they should be thinking about,” said Coos County Emergency Coordinator Debbie Mueller.

While natural disasters and other potential hazards are not something people necessarily enjoy thinking about, emergency preparedness is an important aspect of living on the coast.

“I think being in rural communities, our message to the public is it’s very important to prepare as best you can, and take self-action, because it’s going to be awhile before others are going to be able to get to us and help us,” Mueller said.

Curry County Emergency Coordinator Monica Ward encourages community members to prepare what they can for supplies.

“We would love to see people have four-weeks worth of resources and supplies – but at the same time we understand, especially in today’s economy, it’s difficult.

The “Are you ready?” guide book available to the public outlines emergency preparedness plans. It includes a 20-week calendar to buy emergency supplies incrementally over time, Ward said.

The emergency coordinators also encourage residents and visitors to be aware of their surroundings.

“We all live on the coast, so we should all look at the tsunami inundation zone maps,” Ward said. “If you live in the tsunami inundation zone or work within it, be aware of where the assembly zones are and what your evacuation route would be so you aren’t trying to figure it out after an earthquake.”

“The other part is looking at, ‘Where do you travel within your day?’” Mueller added. “If you go to another town to go shopping, have you looked at that town to see where you would need to go?”

Ward said there is a tsunami app available that outlines what tsunami zones look like and where the assembly areas are located. The app can also alert users if a large earthquake overseas poses a tsunami threat.

Thinking about earthquakes, tsunamis and other disasters can be scary or unpleasant to think about. But taking the time to do this can increase your odds of survival.

“You don’t have to be afraid of something if you have stopped and thought about it and paid attention to how you might respond,” Mueller said.

While much of their work is done behind the scenes, Curry County Emergency Coordinator Ward, Coos County emergency coordinator Mueller, along with Coos Emergency Manager Don (Chip) Delyria want the public to know they are doing their best to prepare county staff, emergency responders and other community stakeholders to respond effectively in an emergency situation such as a tsunami or earthquake.

It is not a small task.

Ward said she wanted to focus on reestablishing ports in the event of a tsunami to in order receive emergency supplies, while Mueller said her focus has been on staffing positions and establishing what trainings are needed.

Ward said the emergency exercises she took part in earlier this year was the first time Curry County came together to discuss what the different county roles would be.

“When you have an emergency the first thing you do is set up an incident command post,” she said. “They are your first responders who are down on the scene tactically responding to the emergency itself. The Emergency Operations Center is your county-level strategic support to the incident command.”

The emergency coordinators said all the different agencies involved in the response need to be able to speak a common language so there exists an inter-operability between everyone coming to the response.

“In Curry County our EOC is made up our sheriff’s department, our road department and our fire department. They all speak different ‘languages’ but the National Incident Management System (NIMS) and Incident Command System (ICS) require them to understand and use the same terms,” Ward said.

Coos County emergency coordinator Mueller said there are maps available to help guide managers as to what areas would be the most affected by an earthquake and tsunami on the South Coast.

“They can help us in planning for if we are trying to shelter people or get food to them,” she said.

A major earthquake and tsunami would likely create “islands.” These pockets of land and populations would be cut off from external resources.

“It’s not going to be easy to get from one island to the next,” Mueller said.

The emergency coordinator tasked her team look at each island and decide where to put resource caches.

“The reason I wanted to focus on this is because it would open their eyes as to all the obstacles we were going to have to overcome,” she said.

The very first thing every person involved in the exercises did was look at where their home was on these maps.

“Being on a coastal community we should all know,” Mueller said. “It was eye opening to them.”

The Coos and Curry County emergency management coordinators said they are planning to collaborate as partners for additional emergency exercises being held in June, 2023.

They said the partnership has been beneficial to pool resources, learn about what each community has to offer in terms of strengths and weaknesses and how they can help each other.

It can also be beneficial in applying for grant funding, they said.

“We also lean on each other and provide coverage for each other because we are two small counties. We bring different perspectives so we keep each other from getting tunnel vision and can provide advice and feedback to each other as well,” Ward said.

A lot of the work of emergency managers tasks require behind the scenes planning and preparation.

“Even with the exercises we are doing now the public didn’t get to see much, but they should know that we are doing our best to identify our capabilities and our gaps and to correct any weaknesses throughout our counties,” Ward said.

For more information about contact Curry County Emergency Management at (541) 247-3208 or Coos County Emergency Management at (541) 396-7790.