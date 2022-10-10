ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Victim Pinned In Cement Truck In Horrific Early Morning Maryland Crash

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11k5Qp_0iTFbw4800
One person was pinned in a cement truck after a crash in Montgomery County Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

At least one person has suffered serious injuries after being pinned in a multiple vehicle collision with a cement truck in Montgomery County, authorities say.

The victim was reportedly pinned inside of a Trugreen work truck after the collision that occurred around 8:40 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10 in the area of Shady Grove Road near Pleasant Road, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

The victim was able to be removed from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital as a priority one trauma around 9:05 a.m., the spokesperson confirms.

Two other vehicles, including a car and HVAC van were involved in the collision. The other people involved reportedly refused transport to the hospital.

Some lanes were blocked off due to the crash.

