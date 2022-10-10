Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
Shovel Knight Dig (for PC) Review
After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Yacht Club Games' Shovel Knight became an indie hit. Not only did we get the excellent original game, but three expansions that offered their own twists on retro-platforming goodness (not to mention puzzle and fighting games starring the helmeted hero). Shovel Knight Dig, co-developed by Nitrome, is the most ambitious spin-off yet. This $24.99 PC game turns familiar Shovel Knight gameplay into a new roguelike adventure. Although the swap ultimately leaves this game less fulfilling than the side-scrolling original, it still makes for a fun, endless journey to the center of the Earth.
Crossplay tensions simmer as Overwatch 2 controller players discover aim assist is disabled against PC
Blizzard takes an uncommon stance against aim assist.
Digital Trends
Dead Space remake is bloodier and more unpredictable than the original
Whether it’s by coincidence or some kind of telepathic developer wavelength, the Dead Space renaissance is here. Several sci-fi horror games are in development, some of which are directly inspired by EA’s 2008 classic. Leading that charge is … well, Dead Space itself. Developer EA Motive is...
Digital Trends
Scorn review: Bold psychological horror game is only half-formed
Scorn has three things on its mind: birth, death, and H. R. Giger. Heavily inspired by the Swiss artist known for creating the iconic Alien Xenomorph, Scorn isn’t just interested in imitating Giger’s biomechanical aesthetic for flattery’s sake. Instead, the developers at Ebb Software are eager to engage with the thematic threads present in his work. It’s an unconventional horror game that explores birth trauma through a series of grotesque and nightmarish images, from claustrophobic flesh canals to bloated fetus monsters. Though taking the deeply personal works of a singular artist and turning them into a genre video game feels a bit like squeezing a watermelon through a straw.
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Trends
Best PS5 game deals: Hours of AAA entertainment from $17
The PlayStation 5 continues to smash gamers’ expectations, allowing it to remain on top of the cutthroat video game industry, with the next-generation console always getting sold out whenever it appears in retailers’ gaming deals. The immensely positive response is because there’s still a large portion of gamers who are still waiting for the chance to buy the PlayStation 5, while those who already own the console are always on the hunt for accessories and games. If you’ve already taken advantage of PlayStation deals to purchase the gaming machine, PS5 game deals should always be on your radar.
FIFA・
Digital Trends
Anime we can’t wait to see in 2022
The fall 2022 anime season looks to be a promising close to the year before Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga season 2, and Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 take the stage next year. That means what’s left of the year should be bookended by some impressive anime premieres, as the various shows and movies that have been released this year have been quite high-profile.
Digital Trends
Nvidia expands DLSS 2 support, but DLSS 3 remains elusive
Nvidia has shared some happy news today — the library of games that support DLSS is about to expand. With updates coming to plenty of new titles, there’ll be more opportunities to try out DLSS for yourself. Unfortunately, Nvidia’s cutting-edge DLSS 3 tech is still quite elusive. Only...
Digital Trends
Street Fighter 6’s best new feature takes cues from Mortal Kombat
Street Fighter 6‘s recent beta left an amazing impression on me and, according social media chatter, lots of other fans too. The upcoming fighting game has already delivered on many fronts, even during its beta, with stylistic battles and a thoughtful social integration. For fans of the genre though,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is $1,000 off for Amazon’s October Prime Day
Amazon brought back its Prime Day deals for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which people are calling the October Prime Day. One of the best offers that you can avail from the shopping event is a 40% discount for the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV, which pulls its price down by $1,003 to $1,497, from its original price of $2,500. That’s a steal price for one of the top TVs in the market, so if you’ve got the budget for it, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer while it’s still online.
Engadget
Netflix will finally disclose how many people watch its shows, in the UK at least
Netflix ranks shows on its platform to give you an idea of what people have been watching recently — and sometimes, it releases hours viewed data for its most popular titles — but it's been keeping its viewership numbers close to the vest. Starting in November, though, it will finally reveal how many people stream its shows, at least in the UK. The streaming giant has teamed up with BARB, a non-profit organization that measures TV ratings in the region, to give us a look at concrete streaming numbers. "BARB is the first industry-owned audience currency in the world that Netflix has joined," the organization said in its announcement.
Engadget
Microsoft accuses UK regulator of adopting Sony's complaints in Activision probe
Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard will have to gain approval from various regulators around the world before the deal can go through, including the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA, which first announced its investigation in July, published a summary of its initial probe in September and recommended a more in-depth inquiry. As Ars Technica notes, a Phase 2 investigation could end up prohibiting a merger or requiring the entities involved to sell parts of a company. Now, shortly after the CMA published the full text (PDF) of its decision, Microsoft released a scathing response (PDF), accusing the regulator of relying "on self-serving statements by Sony."
Digital Trends
Nvidia serves up a free 24% boost in gaming performance
Getting a boost to gaming performance is always nice, but it’s even nicer when it’s free — and that’s exactly the case today. Nvidia’s newest DirectX 12 driver, aside from adding support for the new flagship RTX 4090, adds improvements across the board that other gamers can benefit from, too.
Comments / 0