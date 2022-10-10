Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
Related
Former Democratic New York Govenor says he’s never felt more unsafe in NYC amid crime crisis
Former New Yorkr Governor David Paterson admitted Sunday that he has never felt more unsafe in New York City and called crime a "blind spot" for Democrats.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says state’s migrant crisis needs ‘federal solution’
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says a "federal solution" is needed to address the influx of migrants being bused into her state from Texas and Arizona.
Quid pro beau: New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Schools' City Chancellor appoint each other's girlfriends to top positions in their own offices
New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks promoted first-girlfriend Tracey Collins to a top job at the Department of Education several months after Adams hired Banks' girlfriend as a deputy mayor. The New York Post reported that Banks named Tracey Collins - longtime partner to Adams - to the role...
New York teens shot outside GOP candidate Lee Zeldin's home identified, no arrests made: report
The New York Post identified two 17-year-olds allegedly linked to a studio known for gang activity who were shot outside gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin’s home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNBC
Two shot outside New York Congressman Lee Zeldin's home
Two people were shot on Sunday outside the home of New York congressman and Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who has made addressing crime and violence a key point of his campaign, he said in a statement. The shooting appeared to have no connection to the Zeldin family,...
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)
Young woman sitting alone on a train ---Tatiana Rodriguez UnsplashAnger on the subways. A few days ago, at the Howard Beach train station in Queens, NY, a 33-year-old woman was savagely beaten about the head and body by a man after she reportedly ignored his advances on the train.
New York Judge Faces Removal After Bragging To Colleagues About Pulling Gun On Black Defendant
The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct is calling for the removal of a judge in Whitehall, according to CBS6 Albany. Judge Robert J. Putorti reportedly told his colleagues that he once pulled a semi-automatic handgun on a Black defendant while in Whitehall Town Court in Washington County. The...
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Trump is drawn to QAnon like a moth to a flame. Figliuzzi said Trump is embracing the movement because he feels "increasingly cornered." Figliuzzi warned that violence could ensue if the QAnon movement felt threats to its leader. A former FBI official said former...
FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"
In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
New York Post
Victim of brutal NYC subway attack reveals gruesome injuries, rips into Mayor Adams
The mom of five who was mercilessly pummeled by a homeless maniac at a Queens subway station revealed her gruesome injuries Tuesday — while issuing a desperate plea to Mayor Eric Adams. “Our city needs major help,’’ said Elizabeth Gomes after removing her sunglasses to show her injuries from...
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York man who died after victims fought back in robbery attempt did time in facility for parole violators
The New York City man, who died after trying to rob two other men with a fake gun, served time in a facility for parole violators with a history of substance abuse for a previous attempted robbery, state records show. Robert Compton, 33, allegedly accosted two Staten Island men early...
'I have been a hostage': Woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as Rothschild heiress says her abusive ex-lover forced her into it to support daughter's musical career
The Ukrainian woman accused of infiltrating Mar-a-Lago and other enclaves of high society by masquerading as a Rothschild heiress says her Moscow-raised ex-lover threatened her into the ruse to boost his own finances. Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published an expose delving into a...
Bus of senior citizens pursued on Cape Cod by National Guard member who thought they were migrants
A member of the National Guard went rogue and terrorised a group of senior citizens on a bus tour of Cape Cod as part of an effort to help Ron DeSantis’s campaign to bus migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.The shocking scene played out last Monday, according to the Cape Cod Times, which interviewed the bus driver and spoke with local National Guard officials. But the proof of the incident itself comes from the hand of the perpetrator, who live-streamed his threatening behaviour on Facebook.In the video, 51-year-old Lt Col Christopher Hoffman is heard praising Ron DeSantis’s scheme to...
Tennessee boy walking with parents is punched in face at random near Central Park
A 17-year-old boy who was visiting Central Park with his parents on Wednesday afternoon was punched in the face at random by a man who ran off after the attack, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ron DeSantis said the migrants he flew to Martha's Vineyard 'hit the jackpot' — but immigration experts say the stunt more closely resembles a 'different shade of family separation'
Immigration experts, in interviews with Insider, accused Ron DeSantis of using vulnerable migrants as pawns in his "political theater."
Woman accused of strangling boyfriend to death in Bronx apartment
A Bronx woman was charged for allegedly killing her boyfriend inside their Mott Haven apartment on Thursday.
People
338K+
Followers
55K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0