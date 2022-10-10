Read full article on original website
Monster Season 2: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Seems To Set The Stage For Another Monstrous Serial Killer Story
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story seems to set the stage for its second season with the appearance of another notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Also known for his alternate persona, Pogo the Clown, will he be the focus of the possible Monster Season 2?. Gacy appeared on the final...
Succession Season 4: Roy Family, Lukas Matsson To Take The Business In Norway
The Roy family will take the business in Norway in Succession Season 4. The Waystar-GoJo merger is about to move forward, and the tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) will lure the family empire to the mountains. Succession Season 4 is now in production, and the stars Skarsgård, Nicholas...
UAR Rolls Out ‘Till’ With Care, Mubi’s Widest Theatrical Release Yet ‘Decision To Leave’ – Specialty Preview
Specialty film rollouts continues to accelerate with Chinonye Chukwu’s Till, Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave and A24’s Stars At Noon joining releases from previous weeks to populate theaters as awards season gathers steam. Till, from United Artists Releasing, world premiered at the ongoing New York Film Festival to stellar reviews (100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a star turn for Danielle Deadwyler). It opens on 16 screens in five markets – NY, LA, Chicago, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. The story of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old lynched in 1955 while visiting cousins in Mississippi, is an emotional one, and a tough one....
Outlander Season 7 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Time-Travel Drama Will See Return Of Season 6 Fan-Favorites
Some beloved characters from the previous season of the popular Starz series will return in the upcoming Outlander Season 7. Although there have been significant alterations over the course of the show's run, Outlander mostly adheres to the main plots of the books. Each season is based on one of the novels by author Diana Gabaldon. There is a lot of fresh material emerging regarding future episodes, as Season 7 is currently in production.
Where to Watch and Stream I'm Taraneh, 15 Free Online
Cast: Tarane Alidousti Hossein Mahjoub Mahtab Nasirpour Milad Sadrameli Negar Javaherian. Taraneh is a model 15-year-old Iranian girl, studious and filial, who supports her ailing grandmother with a job at a photo shop and visits her father (who has been imprisoned for reasons never made clear in the film) bearing gifts of cigarettes and magazines. But when Amir, a young man from a well-off family, sets his sights on Taraneh and courts her with an intensity that borders on stalking, her well-ordered life spirals into chaos.
Lea Michele Net Worth: See The Successful Career Of The Funny Girl Star
Lea Michele is maybe known for her role as Rachel Berry on Glee, but she’s now receiving critical acclaim for her role as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl Broadway musical. With her renewed success, take a look at the life and career of the 36-year-old star. Michele has been...
New this week: Taylor Swift, 'Descendant' and 'Ghostwriter'
This week's new entertainment releases include albums from Babyface, Arctic Monkeys and a Taylor Swift original, a documentary about the last known ship to bring African captives to the American South for enslavement and "Doc Martin" gets a proper farewell on Acorn TV
Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Pays Tribute to the Late Robbie Coltrane
The world lost a treasure today as Robbie Coltrane passed away at the age of 72. Since the news broke, people have been paying tribute to the legendary actor and now Daniel Radcliffe is speaking about his Harry Potter co-star's passing. Robbie Coltrane played Hagrid in all eight films starting...
Robert Downey Jr. Pays Heartwrenching Tribute To His Late Father
Actor Robert Downey Jr.’s father was Robert Downey Sr., an iconic filmmaker, best known for his work in the ‘60s and ‘70s. He sadly passed away from Parkinson’s disease in 2021. Robert is now paying tribute to his dad with a film that will eventually premiere on Netflix. The biopic focuses on the love between a father and son and showcases Downey Sr.’s early films.
DC Art Imagines What Keanu Reeves Could Look Like as Present Day Constantine
It's been a long while since we last saw Keanu Reeves in a comic book project and while he recently confirmed that he's been in talks with Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery got the last laugh as the Hollywood icon is set to reprise his role as Constantine in the DC universe. The 2005 film was a financial flop, only grossing $230 million worldwide which is incredibly low for a superhero film at the time.
Kang Conquers MCU As The 'New Thanos'
With Thanos gone after Avengers: Endgame, there’s only one other option fit for the new big ‘super villain’ role and that is Kang the Conqueror. After Jonathan Majors’ debut as Kang the Conqueror in Loki season 1, fans have been expecting him to play a bigger role in the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and rightfully so.
