5 Best Halloween Treats To Buy in Bulk at Costco

The Halloween season is the one time of year shoppers heading to Costco can, and should, stock up on candy and cookie bulk buys. Whether you're anticipating filling up a candy bowl for trick-or-treaters or bringing some sweet treats into the office for the team, this is the perfect time to snag bulk buys on some goodies. Make sure to cross these Halloween must-haves off your Costco shopping list.

Kirkland Signature All Chocolate Bag

Costco's Kirkland Signature All Chocolate Bag is stocked with a wide variety of candies including M&M's Peanut, M&M's Plain, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, Kit Kat, Twix, Milky Way, Almond Joy, 100 Grand and York Peppermint Patties.

If this seems like a lot more candy than you're used to seeing in a variety candy bag, it's because it is. Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com , said purchasing one or two bags will ensure you're ready to handle all the trick-or-treaters or craft treat bags for a Halloween party. At 150 pieces per bag for nearly $23, this works out to about 15 cents per candy piece.

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars

Those with extra wiggle room in their budgets may decide Halloween 2022 is the year they become the house on the block that gives out full-size candy bars. Or, you might put it toward enjoying s'mores with a crowd on a crisp fall evening.

Either way, you're not breaking the bank when you buy full-size Hershey's Milk Chocolate bars at Costco. "A box of 36 full-size bars will cost around $30, which is about 83 cents per bar," Ramhold said.

Cheryl's Halloween 24-Count Assorted Cookie Box

While this cookie box will set you back almost $35, it works out to $1.46 per cookie. Ramhold recommends saving these cookies as party favors for a spooky get-together.

Three different shapes, including ghosts, pumpkins and regular round cookies, are in each box. Plus, all cookies are individually wrapped making them easy to hand out and share among a group.

Hershey's Variety Pack

The Hershey's Variety Pack gets a bonus addition on this list because Costco shoppers may receive $7 in manufacturer's savings. This offer is valid from Sept. 28 through Oct. 23, 2022, while supplies last. Only four packs may be purchased per member.

This variety pack includes seven Hershey's milk chocolate bars, seven Hershey's milk chocolate bars with almonds, six Kit Kats and 10 Reese's cups. Ramhold said shoppers who shop before Oct. 23 will spend a little over $18 working out to about 61 cents per candy bar.

M&M's, Skittles and More Candy Bars, Variety Pack

Give your full-size candy bars additional variety with this mix of Snickers, M&M's Peanut, M&M's Milk Chocolate, 3 Musketeers, Starburst and Skittles.

At around $26, Ramhold said this one is slightly more expensive than the solo Hershey's Milk Chocolate bars, but still works out to an affordable 86 cents each.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Best Halloween Treats To Buy in Bulk at Costco