Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
brproud.com
Challenges listed in Ascension Parish animal shelter project; groundbreaking in 2023
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Government shared an update Friday on its construction plans for a new animal shelter, naming several challenges in the project. According to a news release, the Animal Services Board in parish government listed the following challenges:. Five (5) or more acres are needed...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge to offer police recruits up to $15,000 in incentive pay
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The city has planned to up its strategy when it comes to police recruitment. They will soon offer up to $15,000 dollars in incentives. Amid high crime rates, Baton Rouge and its police department have been working to get more people in uniforms. “The...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on N. 22nd St. and Fuqua St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are reporting a Thursday (October 13) afternoon crash on N. 22nd Street at Fuqua Street. The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution. For the latest news, weather,...
brproud.com
Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told deputies that he had help from the victim’s 16-year-old relative. The relative confessed to her part in the shooting and will be booked into the juvenile...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge city-parish introduces new stormwater utility fee
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The city-parish is under pressure to get a new stormwater fee passed to prevent the federal government from taking over. The stormwater utility fee was introduced to the public last week. This makes it a fee, rather than a tax, that it is a charge of service. On Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council held a meeting to discuss how to move forward with this proposed fee.
brproud.com
Capital Area United Way host the annual Jambalaya Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In Downtown Baton Rouge, the 35th annual Jambalaya Jam took place. Held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., many guests were invited out to North Boulevard Town Square to enjoy some cold drinks, live music by After 8, and of course, sampling the many flavors of Jambalaya.
brproud.com
Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish to close on Oct. 20, DOTD says
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — State transportation and development officials say the East Frontage Road under LA-1 Intracoastal Bridge will have closures on Oct. 20. Officials said there will be a one-way flagging operation on Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for crews to pour...
BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
theadvocate.com
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says
A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
Juvenile suspects in Highland Club murder held without bond
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two 16-year-olds accused of working together to kill a Baton Rouge woman appeared in juvenile court Friday, Oct. 14. The presiding judge continued their cases until Nov. 9 so that a hearing can be held to determine if either or both of the teens will be charged as adults.
brproud.com
BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. “Investigators believe these individuals...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting near Dalrymple Drive, I-10E
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-10 eastbound near Dalrymple Drive on Tuesday night. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a call about reported gunshots around the East I-10 area near Dalrymple Drive around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims in a vehicle on the side of the road with gunshot wounds. The two were taken to a local hospital.
Lafayette police find trunk full of marijuana during early morning traffic stop
Lafayette Police found a trunk full of marijuana during an early morning traffic stop on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
brproud.com
BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from...
brproud.com
Expecting parent? Woman’s Hospital is holding a free event on how to care for your baby
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Woman’s Hospital is inviting expecting parents to a free event on Saturday, Oct. 15. Parents can go to different booths to learn about how to care for their newborns, get breastfeeding tips, and be taught how to put in a car seat correctly by local experts and pediatricians. Parents will also know what to expect during labor and delivery.
theadvocate.com
DA wants 16-year-old tried as adult in carjacking, killing of Southern University student
De'Arius Ellis was eight days past his 16th birthday on March 12 when he and another teenager cruised through north Baton Rouge in a silver sedan looking for someone to terrorize, according to recently filed court documents. When the teens spotted JoVonté Barber walking to his car, they pounced, prosecutors...
brproud.com
Traffic Update: I-12 West at Holden reopened
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD, all lanes are now open on I-12 West at Mile Marker 30 (Holden). As of 7 p.m., Thursday, October 13, DOTD issued the aforementioned update following a brief closure of I-12 West at Holden due to a vehicle fire.
brproud.com
Volunteers make push for city to clean up historically Black cemetery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In the middle of Baton Rouge’s Mid City, the Sweet Olive Cemetery, a place rich with Black history, lies in disrepair and overgrown weeds. It’s been an issue for over a century and now stakeholders are making a push to get the city involved in the cleanup.
