Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on N. 22nd St. and Fuqua St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are reporting a Thursday (October 13) afternoon crash on N. 22nd Street at Fuqua Street. The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution. For the latest news, weather,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Livingston Parish, LA
Livingston Parish, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Livingston, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting

UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told deputies that he had help from the victim’s 16-year-old relative. The relative confessed to her part in the shooting and will be booked into the juvenile...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge city-parish introduces new stormwater utility fee

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The city-parish is under pressure to get a new stormwater fee passed to prevent the federal government from taking over. The stormwater utility fee was introduced to the public last week. This makes it a fee, rather than a tax, that it is a charge of service. On Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council held a meeting to discuss how to move forward with this proposed fee.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Capital Area United Way host the annual Jambalaya Jam

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In Downtown Baton Rouge, the 35th annual Jambalaya Jam took place. Held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., many guests were invited out to North Boulevard Town Square to enjoy some cold drinks, live music by After 8, and of course, sampling the many flavors of Jambalaya.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says

A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Juvenile suspects in Highland Club murder held without bond

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two 16-year-olds accused of working together to kill a Baton Rouge woman appeared in juvenile court Friday, Oct. 14. The presiding judge continued their cases until Nov. 9 so that a hearing can be held to determine if either or both of the teens will be charged as adults.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. “Investigators believe these individuals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting near Dalrymple Drive, I-10E

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-10 eastbound near Dalrymple Drive on Tuesday night. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a call about reported gunshots around the East I-10 area near Dalrymple Drive around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims in a vehicle on the side of the road with gunshot wounds. The two were taken to a local hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Expecting parent? Woman’s Hospital is holding a free event on how to care for your baby

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Woman’s Hospital is inviting expecting parents to a free event on Saturday, Oct. 15. Parents can go to different booths to learn about how to care for their newborns, get breastfeeding tips, and be taught how to put in a car seat correctly by local experts and pediatricians. Parents will also know what to expect during labor and delivery.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Update: I-12 West at Holden reopened

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD, all lanes are now open on I-12 West at Mile Marker 30 (Holden). As of 7 p.m., Thursday, October 13, DOTD issued the aforementioned update following a brief closure of I-12 West at Holden due to a vehicle fire.
HOLDEN, LA

