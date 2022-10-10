Read full article on original website
Rupert Murdoch May Put Fox And News Corp. Back Together
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is exploring a re-combination of the family’s Fox Corp. and News Corp., which split into two separately companies nearly a decade ago. News Corp. said this afternoon that its board, following the receipt of letters from Rupert Murdoch and the Murdoch Family Trust, has formed a special committee “composed of independent and disinterested members of the Board” to begin exploring a combination. “The Special Committee, consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, will thoroughly evaluate a potential combination with Fox. The Special Committee has not made any determination with respect...
WB Discovery Begins Taking Down Massive Black Adam Leaks on Social Media
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been claiming for the last couple of years now that the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change and it looks like it's more than just a catchphrase because Black Adam is currently being positioned as the franchise's most unstoppable force.
Michael Jackson Removed "Dirty Diana" From His London Concert Out Of Respect For Princess Diana, And 19 Other Truly Fascinating Facts I Stumbled Upon This Week
When Nike was developing its Cortez shoe in 1967, they wanted to name it the Aztec in honor of the 1968 Olympics, which were being held in Mexico. The issue? Adidas already had a sneaker called the Azteca Gold, and were prepared to sue Nike. Instead, Nike pivoted to naming the shoe the Cortez, after the Spanish conquistador who conquered the Aztecs.
Bravo And Peacock Pick Up New Seasons Of ‘Below Deck’ Franchise
Bravo has picked up Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Mediterranean for seasons four and eight, respectively, while Peacock has renewed Below Deck Down Under for a second year. All are set to air in 2023. Season 10 of Below Deck premieres Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET while Below Deck Adventure debuts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET. Both air on Bravo. Below Deck will return with Captain Lee Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender going back to the Caribbean on motor yacht St. David. They’re joined by new staff Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley...
Monster Season 2: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Seems To Set The Stage For Another Monstrous Serial Killer Story
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story seems to set the stage for its second season with the appearance of another notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Also known for his alternate persona, Pogo the Clown, will he be the focus of the possible Monster Season 2?. Gacy appeared on the final...
DC Art Imagines What Keanu Reeves Could Look Like as Present Day Constantine
It's been a long while since we last saw Keanu Reeves in a comic book project and while he recently confirmed that he's been in talks with Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery got the last laugh as the Hollywood icon is set to reprise his role as Constantine in the DC universe. The 2005 film was a financial flop, only grossing $230 million worldwide which is incredibly low for a superhero film at the time.
Outlander Season 7 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Time-Travel Drama Will See Return Of Season 6 Fan-Favorites
Some beloved characters from the previous season of the popular Starz series will return in the upcoming Outlander Season 7. Although there have been significant alterations over the course of the show's run, Outlander mostly adheres to the main plots of the books. Each season is based on one of the novels by author Diana Gabaldon. There is a lot of fresh material emerging regarding future episodes, as Season 7 is currently in production.
The Uncanny Counter Season 2 Welcomes Extraordinary Attorney Woo Actor Kang Ki Young to Cast Members List
The Uncanny Counter 2 is bringing Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Ki Young on board. Out of all the supporting roles he played, Kang Ki Young’s participation in the ENA series Extraordinary Attorney Woo stirred the most buzz so far. He played the role of attorney Jung Myeong Seok in the series, Woo Young Woo’s colleague in Hanbada Law Firm.
