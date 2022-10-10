ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Broome County considers bonuses for its employees

By Jim Ehmke
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is making plans to provide county workers with a retention bonus.

The County Legislature is scheduled to vote on a resolution that would provide a $1,000 bonus to full-time employees and $500 for part-timers.


Only elected officials would be excluded from the extra payment.


Workers employed by the county on November 1st would receive the bonus.


The resolution is expected to be voted on at the legislature’s next meeting on October 20th.

