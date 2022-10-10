Read full article on original website
Related
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And Netflix Are Allegedly Having Problems And It Could Shelve Their Story 'Indefinitely'
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle are supposed to share their story, but is there trouble with Netflix?
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Bombshell Secret Princess Diana Took To The Grave REVEALED 25 Years After Her World-Shattering Death
Diana Spencer was handpicked to be then-Prince Charles’ wife because she was young, naïve and a 100 percent blue blood – but some believe that she died never revealing a shocking secret about her birth.RadarOnline.com has learned that Royal author Tina Brown once uncovered strong speculation in high-up circles that Di’s father was NOT the nobleman John Spencer – the Viscount of Althorp, who would later become an Earl.Instead, there are whispers that the Princess may have been an illegitimate baby – a love child from a hush-hush affair between her aristocrat mom Frances Shand Kydd, then Spencer’s wife, and...
Daily Beast
Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life
Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
Cruel Queen Camilla 'Berating' Kate Middleton Behind Closed Doors, Humiliating Princess Of Wales Over Parenting Style
Cruel Queen Camilla has launched an all-out way to humiliate royal rival Princess Kate Middleton by attacking her young kids — because she is jealous of her glam daughter-in-law’s youth and popularity, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to palace insiders, when King Charles, 73, became Britain’s monarch his vengeful...
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
Prince Harry Sent a ‘Heartbreaking’ 2-Word Message to Prince William in 2019 — Book
Per Valentine Low's 'Courtiers' book, Prince Harry told Prince Harry not to come visit him for fear of leaks following the release of he and Meghan Markle's Africa documentary.
People Are Once Again Calling Out A Royal Double Standard After Harry And Meghan Got Attacked For Holding Hands At The Queen’s Lying-In-State
Photos of members of the royal family at a service to mark the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state have sparked a debate about double standards on social media, as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been attacked for holding hands — whereas another hand-holding royal couple have not.
British tabloids will leave Meghan Markle alone when Prince William's kids get older, royal expert says
Meghan Markle has been a fixture of the British tabloids since she began dating Prince Harry. Royal expert Kristen Meinzer says the press will forget Meghan once Prince William's kids are older. The British press left Prince Harry and Prince William alone until they entered their teens and 20s. From...
wegotthiscovered.com
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
The top ten baby name predictions for 2023 are out and they’re more unusual than ever before
THE last few years have been very eventful to say the least and many people's lives have changed in small (or large) ways. And it turns out that the uncertainty is also having an effect on the names people are choosing for their babies too. Pam Redmond, who is the...
5 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
From Helaena's prophecy about Aemond to Rhaenyra's braided hair, see the best details from HBO's newest episode of the "Game of Thrones" prequel here.
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could soon be spending more time in the UK, here's why
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from the position of senior royals, things have been a little frosty in the Royal Family. Not to forget how they washed the Royal Family’s dirty linens in public. However, King Charles III appears to be in the mode of letting bygones be bygones.
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.
I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson confirms that running for president is 'off the table': 'The most important thing to me is being a daddy'
"My number one priority is my daughters," said Johnson, a father of three, during an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."
'New Amsterdam' Honored the Life of Schavaria Reeves During a Recent Episode
Any true television fan knows that there are a lot more moving parts to a show than just the actors on screen. Many large productions have literal armies of individuals working tirelessly on everything from lighting to makeup and even audio mixing, all necessary components of a great program. Article...
Harry and Meghan announce plan to donate $1 million to American women in need through the Archewell Foundation - in a project 'inspired by the Duchess' Archetypes podcast'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will help women in need across the US with a $1million dollar fund in a charity project inspired by Meghan's podcast. Harry and Meghan's charitable Archewell Foundation has teamed up with The VING Project to give grants of $1,000 to women throughout the US who have been nominated by teenagers aged between 14 and 18 for inspiring others.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
177K+
Followers
27K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0