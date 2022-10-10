Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2: How To Fix The 'Different Version' Error
Blizzard's "Overwatch 2" is finally here, but not without a hefty amount of controversy accompanying its release. Some fans are already pinpointing the best and worst things about this new game, but most everyone can agree one of the main issues has been just getting into the game. Shortly before launch, Blizzard announced that all "Overwatch 2" players would need to link a phone number to play. The catch was that pre-paid phones and a few select providers were not compatible, locking many out of "Overwatch 2."
GTA Online: The Biggest Things Added In The Judgement Day Halloween Update
Rockstar is preparing "Grand Theft Auto Online" for the spooky season with the Judgement Day Halloween update. The Judgement Day update launches on Oct. 6 and is a month-long event bringing a new Adversary mode, along with Halloween-themed items and cosmetics for players to purchase. While fans aren't sure if their progress will carry over from this version of "GTA Online" to the new version that is presumably launching alongside "GTA 6," they still have a while before they have to cross that bridge. In the meantime, there are plenty of creepy things in the latest "Online" update.
Overwatch 2: Every Change To Cassidy That You Need To Know
"Overwatch 2" is just around the corner, bringing a massive overhaul to the multiplayer hero shooter. The sequel brings new heroes, new maps, new modes, and a new battle pass that's making fans' stomachs drop. Unfortunately for long-time fans, the launch of "Overwatch 2" also marks the end of the original "Overwatch," as Blizzard has taken down servers for the first release of the beloved hero shooter ahead of moving the community over to "Overwatch 2." Blizzard has also made some changes that are ruffling fans' feathers, like requiring accounts to now have a phone number attached. That said, the lead-up to "Overwatch 2" hasn't all been bad news.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has Been In The Works Longer Than You Realized
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been turning heads since it was first officially announced to be in the works back in 2018. Earlier this week, Universal released a movie poster full of details and easter eggs for true fans – which seemingly confirmed for adult fans that Mario doesn't have a rear end in the process. Despite the disappointing news earlier this year that the movie received a delay, the hype train is officially going for Mario's big screen adventure.
Can You Play Overwatch 2 On Steam Deck?
"Overwatch 2" is finally out, and reviews all say the same thing: It's a worthy successor to the now-defunct original game. Despite the Battle Pass confirming fans' worst fears and the change that increased prices for skins, fans have found the title to be a fun hero shooter that offers enough innovation to keep things fresh while staying true to what fans loved about the original's gameplay.
Steam Deck User Creates Unexpected Problem With Shrek Boot Screen
After all backorders and reservations were completed, the Steam Deck is easier than ever to get and it's slowly becoming more and more popular. Every day, more and more users are discovering the full potential of Valve's handheld PC gaming console as it supports a huge variety of customizations and mods – including things that weren't originally intended, like emulating games and other consoles. Some users have gone even further beyond and found ways around the limitations built into the console, like one user who found a way to play the entirety of the first "Shrek" movie on start instead of the Steam Deck's default boot screen.
Why Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Thinks Game Development Is Much Harder Today
The "Mortal Kombat" franchise turns 30 this year, so it's the perfect time to look back on its history. Tech YouTuber Brian Tong interviewed Ed Boon, the co-founder of the "Mortal Kombat" series, in celebration of the series' anniversary and revealed a surprising fact about the game's development. Boon highlighted "memory constraints" as one of the team's most significant pain points in the past and present.
How To Get Destiny 2's Cry Mutiny Grenade Launcher
For those intimidated by the weapon grind and random drops that "Destiny 2" is known for, Season 18's Pursuit weapon is a respectable option for high-level content. The pirate-themed heavy grenade launcher, named Cry Mutiny, comes with several perks that make it useful for clearing hordes of enemies. All players have to do is pay attention to weekly XP bonuses and the weapon will be theirs in no time.
Modern Warfare 2 Is Repeating Overwatch 2's Most Recent Controversy
2022 is a major year for Activision Blizzard and its most popular shooter series. The company has retired the massively successful online hero shooter "Overwatch," moving its player base over to "Overwatch 2," which adds new modes and major overhauls to its player-versus-player system. Meanwhile, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" promises to build upon its 2019 predecessor.
Overwatch 2: How To Unlock Junker Queen's Achievements
Blizzard has added a lot of amazing new features in "Overwatch 2," but one of the things that has always made the franchise great is its amazing cast of characters. Each of them has their own design, personality and skill set that makes them look and feel completely unique in the heat of battle. While Blizzard has decided to keep all of the old favorites from the original "Overwatch," many fans have found the new characters that have been added in "Overwatch 2" to be the most exciting new aspect of the game. Characters like the Japanese support hero Kiriko and the Canadian damage hero Sojourn are expanding the roster now, but the first new character to join the squad was the Australian tank hero Odessa "Dez" Stone, AKA Junker Queen. This punk-rock road warrior was first seen in a cinematic trailer where she took on a trio of mech fighters in an arena-style battle single handedly, using her magnetic bracer to retract her axe and shotgun when they were pulled away from her and even use metal debris as a weapon. She now leads a faction of outlaws known as the Junkers and has joined the battle in Overwatch.
How Long Does It Take To Beat The Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties DLC?
Much like its predecessor, "Dying Light 2" takes place during a zombie apocalypse. However, Techland decided to do the unexpected and release a DLC that focuses more on the murderous and opportunistic populous such conditions have created than the undead. "Bloody Ties," the first official DLC expansion, thrusts protagonist Aidan Caldwell into a Roman gladiator-style blood sport in which he must kill other participants to survive, all for the pleasure of sadistic onlookers.
Pokémon Fans React To Scarlet & Violet's Streamer Gym Leader
Waiting for the release of "Pokemon: Scarlet & Violet" on Nov. 18 is going to be difficult for many gamers, and in the meantime, players have begun to analyze every tiny detail in trailers and promotional stills from Nintendo in anticipation. All of this hunting has led the internet to its new favorite Pokemon, Lechonk, and subsequently to Lechonk's apparent fate as a horrifying ham sandwich in one trailer. New Pokemon are one of gamers' favorite things about a new generation of pocket monster games, and seeing cuties like Lechonk only makes fans wonder: What other new elements will be arriving in these games?
Blizzard Responds To Overwatch 2 Bug Shutting Down Players' PCs
"Overwatch 2" got off to a rocky start. Players everywhere had trouble entering the game at launch due to a DDoS attack on the "Overwatch 2" servers, while those lucky enough to log in noticed that previously unlocked heroes and cosmetics were initially locked. But according to reports, some gamers are having an even more serious issue preventing them from playing "Overwatch 2."
Is Dragon Ball: The Breakers Cross-Platform?
Launching on Oct. 14, 2022, "Dragon Ball: The Breakers" will be an unprecedented addition in the history of "Dragon Ball" video games. While previous iterations in the franchise have primarily focused around single-player RPG and fighting elements, "The Breakers" brings a new twist: asymmetric online multiplayer with survival co-op elements, a mechanic used in games like "Dead by Daylight," "Evil Dead: The Game," and "Friday the 13th: The Game."
Will Overwatch 2's PvE Story Mode Be Free-To-Play?
Though originally planned for a joint launch, Blizzard Entertainment decided to split the "Overwatch 2" PvE and PvP debuts. This allowed the company to release the PvP early access in October 2022, giving the team more time to refine the PvE experience before it rolls out in 2023. As detailed during the reveal event, the PvE story mode focuses on tying loose lore threads together. The narrative blends the old and new guard of Overwatch, while also highlighting some of the heroes' origins.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Scorn?
With the spooky season ramping up, gamers everywhere are looking for new experiences to satisfy their horror itch. And the new first-person horror puzzle game, "Scorn," is the perfect choice for some. In "Scorn," Players take control of a mysterious zombie-looking character that wakes up in a dream-like biomechanical hellscape with claustrophobic corridors and fog-engulfed landscapes. Players then have to solve a range of different puzzles during their journey in addition to blasting enemies in combat to progress. All of this is done to uncover the secrets of this eerily enigmatic world players are plunged into.
Will Nioh Ever Come To Xbox?
Team Ninja seems like it's managing to stay pretty busy with several new games in the works. "Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty" is scheduled to arrive early in 2023, and 2024 will see "Rise of the Ronin" take the stage. Both titles are brand new IPs and promise to take players on entirely new adventures, so it seems that, at least for now, Team Ninja's fan-favorite "Nioh" series is off the radar following its next-gen treatment.
Where Does Deathloop Take Place In The Dishonored Timeline?
Arkane Studios' "Deathloop" is a unique first-person shooter. It utilizes many of the stealth, assassination, and reality-bending sci-fi mechanics that the studio has become known for, but it's also framed as a roguelite. Players explore the island of Blackreef, which is trapped in a time loop. That means every time players die or run out of time, the loop starts over, and they reset to the beginning. This, coupled with the game's uniquely vibrant '60s-themed aesthetic, makes it stand out from the other titles Arkane has developed. That's why it might surprise some fans that "Deathloop" is actually set in the same universe as the studio's most popular franchise, "Dishonored."
Apex Legends Isn't The Same Game As When It First Started
Released as a smash-hit Battle Royale in 2019, "Apex Legends" has remained a top FPS title throughout its short life span. It was released with minimal marketing, out of the dark, from Respawn Entertainment and it took the gaming world by storm. Within 72 hours of launching "Apex Legends" had more than 10+ million players, and within its first month, it had achieved more than 50+ million players, according to a Unity blog.
Pokémon Go: How To Beat The Mega Lopunny Raid
In 2016, "Pokémon Go" established itself as the smash hit no one saw coming. According to Polygon, it destroyed previous records, becoming the most-downloaded mobile game of all time on the Apple Store within a week of its release. Almost three years later, the title had pulled in over $2.65 billion in revenue. Since then, players have dominated gyms and fought against Team Rocket's Giovanni while developer Niantic adds (and removes) new features.
