ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ trailer drops a peek at the singer’s uphill battle of embracing herself

By Francisca Tinoco
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A star-studded fantasy epic that people fell in love with a little too late soars on Netflix

Looking at the source material, concept, cast, and crew, it’s reasonable to believe that Stardust would have proven a lot more successful had it been made a decade or so later. Then again, director Matthew Vaughn blasted the marketing for shying away from its more whimsical aspect, decrying the studio for painting it as The Lord of the Rings, and not The Princess Bride.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Gisele Bündchen shades the heck out of Tom Brady in an Instagram post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid divorce rumors

At this point, it seems inevitable that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are headed for imminent divorce. Split rumors have been circling for weeks after it was first reported in September that the couple of more than 15 years were living apart following Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL and then hastily un-retire just 40 days later.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Alek Keshishian
Person
Selena
wegotthiscovered.com

The DCEU’s newest hero addresses rumors they’re also in the running for a major MCU role

There’s no rule that says an actor can’t be a part of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU, something that history has proven to be true countless times over. Ryan Reynolds, Michael Keaton, Chris Evans, Christian Bale, Josh Brolin, Taika Waititi, Hugo Weaving, and Idris Elba are just some of the names to have boarded both of Hollywood’s marquee comic book monoliths at one stage or another, but it would nonetheless be a turn-up for the books if a newcomer to one franchise simultaneously scored a key part in the other.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ contrarian vows to eat a hat if the movie’s biggest rumor is true

We’re about a month out from arguably the biggest movie of this year, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting cinema screens on Nov 11. With a runtime comparable to the MCU’s big event-style films such as Avengers: Endgame, the speculation and hype is ramping up to discern who will be taking up the mantle of Black Panther with T’Challa out of the picture following Chadwick Boseman’s passing.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Apple Tv Plus#Barney Friends#Disney Channel#World Mental Health Day
wegotthiscovered.com

A big budget sequel destined to die in development hell remains a major missed opportunity

In theory, a blockbuster action-heavy epic that didn’t just earn upwards of half a billion dollars at the box office, but became the single highest-grossing entry in the history of an entire subgenre, would be a shoo-in for a sequel, especially with one of the industry’s most acclaimed directors at the helm. And yet, World War Z 2 is probably never going to happen.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk,’ ‘What If…?,’ the ‘70s, and the crazy fan theory tying it all together

Warning: spoilers for the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to follow. The finale for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law contained many startling revelations that will change the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. But one throw-away joke has a hidden Easter egg that hints at the possible future appearance of the attorney-turned-superhero in a Disney Plus show that no one expected.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need

Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’ showrunners express relief at not having to keep secrets anymore

This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power‘s first season is now complete, delivering a twist that’s left fans breathless and is certain to inspire debate online for years. Though a lot went down in the finale, all that anyone’s going to be talking about it is the twist that Charlie Vickers’ hunky castaway Halbrand is… the dark lord Sauron.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The ‘She-Hulk’ finale gives us the gift of a superhero meeting we never thought we’d see

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9. Hoo boy, there sure is a lot to unpack in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale. From truly mind-blowing meta antics to a couple of (mostly) unexpected cameos, the superhero sitcom’s last episode didn’t disappoint. There’s so much going on in the final installment that folks are largely overlooking what would otherwise be an enormous deal. Specifically, the meeting of two Marvel heroes that we never thought had a chance in Hell’s Kitchen of coming face to face.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ fans share suggestions on how to improve the worst Disney Plus show

After years of failed attempts at making a live-action Star Wars TV show, 2019’s The Mandalorian proved that it not only could be done, but that small screen stories could easily stand alongside epic cinematic adventures. The series helped established Disney Plus, cemented Dave Filoni as a driving force in the franchise, and continues to spawn spinoffs. But the first of them, 2021’s The Book of Boba Fett, wasn’t exactly the home run we’d expected.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Star Wars News: ‘Andor’ dazzles with its best episode yet as a hated prequel trilogy actor threatens to expose some dark truths

This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. Andor episode six — “The Eye” — is here, and its quality underlines that anyone who even remotely considers themselves a Star Wars fan should be watching this show. After two episodes of building up the characters and establishing the stakes, we finally saw the long-awaited heist on the Imperial base and it lived up to every single expectation we had.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Wonderful, ‘The Rings of Power’ finale has just left people stanning the worst person in Middle-earth

This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power. Many viewers have accused The Rings of Power of being slow-paced and dull, with too much time spent with characters whose stories don’t appear to be going anywhere interesting. Well, the season finale is now out, and it’s safe to say that at least one character has a fascinating arc ahead of him.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy