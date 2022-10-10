Read full article on original website
Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen
Astronomers have observed the brightest flash of light ever seen, from an event that occurred 2.4 billion light years from Earth and was likely triggered by the formation of a black hole. Observing the event now is like watching a 1.9 billion-year-old recording of those events unfold before us, giving astronomers a rare opportunity to glean new insights into things like black hole formation.
Mindbending Experiment Fused Rat Brains With Human Neurons
By transplanting a clump of human brain cells into newborn rats, Stanford University scientists demonstrated that neurons from different species can form connections with one another in a single organism. Their finding lays out a new laboratory model for neuroscience, opening doors for research that seeks to understand the human brain and the underpinnings of neurological conditions.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 splashes down off the Florida coast, completing ISS mission
Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- A crew of four astronauts and their capsule safely blazed through 3,500-degree temperatures generated by atmospheric friction Friday afternoon, bringing an end to their six-month science mission on the International Space Station. ...
