Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
ETSU Theatre & Dance to present “Androcles & The Lion”
Rebekah Williams and Levi Jones, are two of the actors bringing the Aesop Fable “Androcles & The Lion” to life at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts!. For more information call 423-439-2787 or go to etsu.edu/cas/theatre.
42nd annual Elizabethton Ladies Guild Craft Show happening this weekend
Juanita Olson and Liz Gagne, dropped by Daytime to showcase some of the wonderful hand-crafted items that will be a part of this Saturday’s Elizabethton Ladies Guild Craft Show!. For more information go to stelizabethsparish.org.
Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport
Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
Food City Friday: Miss Food City Pageant & 1st annual Car Show
(WJHL) Lisa Johnson of Food City tells us about the Miss Food City Pageant coming up November 19th and the 1st Annual Dustin Lynn Fincher Memorial Scholarship Car Show to be held Sunday afternoon, October 16th at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market. For more information please visit Food City’s website....
30th Annual Cranberry Festival returning to Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Cranberry Festival is returning to Johnson County for its 30th year. It’s the pride of Shady Valley, and it’s happening Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shady Valley Elementary School on Highway 133. Diana Howard, the Co-Founder of the festival joined our Good Morning Tri-Cities […]
Watch now: The history behind the world’s most haunted tunnel
KINGSPORT — Sensabaugh Tunnel in Hawkins County is thought of by some as the world’s most haunted tunnel, but what’s the history behind it, and how did it get this name?. In my opinion, Halloween is a pretty cool holiday; it’s all about dressing up and visiting/exploring spooky places. So, when I heard about Sensabaugh Tunnel, I knew I wanted to go.
Previewing Rogersville’s Heritage Days Festival
Neyla Price and Landry Russell, get us ready for three days of fun in Rogersville, as Heritage Days gets underway this Friday!. For more information call 423-272-1961 or go to rogersvilleheritage.org.
Meet Your Provider by ETSU Health : Dr. Natalie Scott
ETSU Health Breast Surgeon Dr. Natalie Scott, shares the story of her journey to ETSU Health. For more information go to the ETSU Health website.
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative Art
Johnson City mural on interstate bridgeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The cityscape in Johnson City is changing with murals decorating public and private spaces with the work of artists contracted by the city. In an impromptu survey, residents of the tree streets, by and large, think the works give the city a more modern vibe. Some detractors believe the murals give the city an "inner city ghetto look."
Tucker Long is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’!. Tucker Long is this week’s Storm Team Student of the Week!. Tucker is a 1st grader at Mountain City Elementary School in Mountain City, TN. Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance...
Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
Dog Days: 210-foot-long mural taking shape near city hall in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another mural is in progress this week in Johnson City — this one with an animal-heavy summer theme and stretching more than 200 feet along a wall near city hall and the Legion Street swimming pool. Leigh Ann Agee was hard at work Tuesday morning affixing panels painted with whimsical […]
The Tri-Cities Kidney Walk happening this weekend in downtown Johnson City
Michelle Dicken with the National Kidney Foundation, gets us ready for the Tri-Cities Kidney Walk happening this Sunday!
Pick your own apples at these regional orchards
(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
Alaska Travel Show
(WJHL) Kathy Kennedy, of Exclusive Cruise Travel and Mechelle Letto with Royal Carribean tell us about an upcoming travel show on Alaska to be held Saturday, October 15th at 1pm at the Press Room in Kingsport. For more information visit Exclusive Cruise Travel online.
Owners of Yee-Haw Brewing, Ole Smoky Moonshine acquire Ober Gatllinburg property
GATLINBURG, Tenn. – A local group, led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim, and Chuck Edwards, announced. they have purchased Ober Gatlinburg, Inc. the premier, year-round tourism attraction in the Smokies. It is the only ski. area in the state of Tennessee. “Gatlinburg is our home,” said...
Bays Mountain to welcome 2 new bobcats to park
Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee. Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee. Star Watch 10/13. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak …. Mocs...
Educator of the Week: Jeana Jessie, Unaka High School
(WJHL) — Jeana Jessie does not just have high expectations for students; the mathematics teacher also sets the bar high for herself. The Unaka High School teacher constantly tries to improve her teaching methods to optimize her lessons and keep her students on the same page. “There are expectations,”...
Rising costs, backed up vet appointments causing overcrowded animal shelters in Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Animal shelters in the Tri-Cities are packed with more animals than they can handle. Most are operating with double their normal limit of animals in their facility. Shelter leaders told News Channel 11 that there are a few factors contributing to the overcrowding. “Honestly, it’s been coming for years,” said Elizabethton/Carter County Animal […]
Convicted Carter Co. killer to face trial in March
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County man who was previously convicted in the death of his elderly neighbor is now slated to face another trial on sex crimes with a child. According to Carter County Court officials, Chad Benfield’s charge of sexual exploitation of a minor and 177 counts of attempted sexual exploitation […]
