Bravo has picked up Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Mediterranean for seasons four and eight, respectively, while Peacock has renewed Below Deck Down Under for a second year. All are set to air in 2023. Season 10 of Below Deck premieres Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET while Below Deck Adventure debuts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET. Both air on Bravo. Below Deck will return with Captain Lee Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender going back to the Caribbean on motor yacht St. David. They’re joined by new staff Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 16 MINUTES AGO