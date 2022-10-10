ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

The most popular sport worldwide

By Courtney Layton, JustWatch
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEXsD_0iTFXiJA00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You know what sports you love, but what’s the most popular sport worldwide?

When it comes to the rest of the world, 46 countries in a recent survey from JustWatch.com say the most popular sport is soccer, football to them. Soccer rules in Europe with only two hockey exceptions in Finland and Czech Republic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ONzJ_0iTFXiJA00
JustWatch photo

The same applies to Latin America, where only Venezuela prefers baseball. Asia, on the other hand, is quite a mix of different sports, with basketball in China, cricket in India and badminton in Indonesia.

The U.S. sticks to American football while in Canada, the largest viewership belongs to ice hockey fans.

You can catch these sports games or anything else you’d like to stream on JustWatch.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Daughter accused of killing parent in double homicide at NC home

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested for killing her parent and another victim at a home in Macon County. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office charged Divinity Aleza Guest with two counts of second-degree murder. Deputies said they received a welfare check Monday from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office before 10 p.m. at […]
MACON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

‘My baby’s not dead’: Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing Georgia toddler caught on camera

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter.  The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

New Bern police find at least four men shot at home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after they said they found at least four men with gunshot wounds Thursday night. Man, juveniles facing charges in separate New Bern shots fired cases Police responded at 8:44 p.m. to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue to a call of […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Havelock police looking for woman, two children missing since Tuesday

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman and her two children who have been reported missing since Tuesday. Officials said Natasha Nicole Jackson, 29, was last seen leaving her home at 220 Shipman Road on Tuesday at 10:16 a.m. with her two children, Lily and Davon Jackson. […]
HAVELOCK, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Games#Canada#Czech Republic#Latin America#Justwatch#American#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Suspect dies in Williamston shooting, victims identified

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

Suspect in 2020 shooting in Kinston receives sentence after plea deal

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a shooting death that happened in 2020 in Kinston was sentenced on Thursday. In a Facebook post on Friday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office reported Clayton Fernando Clark Jr., took a plea deal in the shooting death of Montez Garner. Officials said the shooting death took place at […]
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
India
NewsBreak
Football
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

15-year-old arrested in shooting death of Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 15-year-old has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in the death of a man that happened Wednesday night. Greenville police said the 15-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was taken into custody shortly after Morris Carlo Browser Jr., 32, was found dead of apparent […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Beulaville man sentenced to life without parole

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beulaville man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual felon status. Rasheed Teron Freeman was sentenced by Judge Henry L. Stevens IV in Duplin County Superior Court. His life […]
BEULAVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pedestrian struck, killed in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in a crash that happened Wednesday night, Jacksonville police report. The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street. A preliminary investigation reports that a 2013 Toyota RAV, operated by Michelle […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy