‘I’m depleting my life savings’: 75% of pilots expected to retire within 10 years, becoming one unattainable for most

Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record
Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
A 44-acre campus serves as a professional retreat for public-school educators in Texas
A first-of-its-kind facility for public schools in Texas, the Holdsworth Center serves as a retreat for public educators, supporting reflection and dialogue. On the shores of the state capital’s Lake Austin, the 44-acre, $200 million leadership-development center includes 15 buildings of 173,000 square feet, while also connecting users with the native landscape.
Changing housing market leaves buyers wondering why they signed so much for their home only days, months ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Housing inventory in the Austin area has reached the highest level since September 2018. But while the market seems to have stabilized a bit, some continue to run into setbacks. Buyers purchasing homes under construction are facing a number of problems. One common theme is that...
With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements
As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
'People were afraid to come to this area' | East Austin has changed a lot over the years and Tamale House's owner has witnessed the area's growth
AUSTIN, Texas — There's nothing like biting into some delicious tamales, a popular dish across Latin America. KVUE spoke to the owner of Tamale House, a neighborhood spot in East Austin that's been around for decades. However, getting the business to where it is today wasn't an easy task.
Samsung plant, local growth plans take shape in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - The construction site for the new Samsung plant can clearly be seen. "Did you ever think there would be a day there would see more cranes in Taylor, Texas than in all of Austin combined," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell. Another impressive sight was pointed out...
Texas heat index could soon surpass 120 degrees, study finds
A recent report published by the First Street Foundation found soon the heat index could surpass 125 degrees in much of Texas. The study was first reported by our media partners with the Texas Tribune. The increase in the heat index is a result of climate change.
BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
Texans struggling to pay rent resulting in homelessness
Officials said there's an increase in the number of Texans struggling to pay rent and stay in their homes.
Texas attorney general launches new opioid program: What it does and doesn’t address
Paxton said the coalition includes the Texas High School Coaches Association and will be hammering home drug education through public service announcements at games and sending out educational materials to over one million parents, guardians and students in the association's network.
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
Lake Buchanan community keeps its water access and money after KXAN investigation
The letter comes nearly a month after KXAN's investigation addressing Van Eeten's concerns about a land lease.
Local youth football team says decal company took hundreds and didn't deliver, and they're not alone
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been revised and updated. A Round Rock youth football coach said H-Town Decals took their money and did not deliver the product, and he's not alone. In football, lessons come in many ways. "Linebackers, read and react, read and react,"...
TxDOT requests funds to expand passenger train service across Texas
New and expanded routes could connect Laredo, Texas, to Newton, Kansas.
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Texas
Here are the cheapest places to live in the state.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
NEAL’S POV: Concern grows over electric vehicles
NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. Texas and Florida have a lot in common, mainly hurricanes. We learned more about EV cars and salt water (thanks, Ian). They don’t mix. This, according to Florida Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis as reported by the publication “Florida Politics.” In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Patronis is expressing new concern over electric vehicles.
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
Texans in these cities spend the most on bills, report finds
(NEXSTAR) — The cost of seemingly everything is high right now, and while there are ways to save a few bucks on some things, others can’t be avoided, especially household bills. A new report found that, unsurprisingly, where you live can have a big impact on how costly your bills are.
