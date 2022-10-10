11:00 AM PT -- 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe just spoke on Robbie Coltrane's death, telling Deadline, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO