bossierpress.com
LSU Health Shreveport Offers COVID-19 Vaccinations at City of Shreveport Expungement & Resource Fair
The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations. The FDA-authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, or updated boosters, are now available and include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the more prevalent omicron variant.
theadvocate.com
Albertsons in talks with grocery giant Kroger to merge, report indicates
National grocer Albertsons, which has four stores in the Lafayette area and seven in the Baton Rouge area, is in negotiations to merge with grocery giant Kroger to form what could be an industry powerhouse, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal could involve thousands of stores around the country...
bossierpress.com
BREW: SHREVEPORT’S ORIGINAL BEER FESTIVAL RETURNS OCTOBER 29, 2022
The Red River Revel and Mudbug Madness invite you to “Revel in the. Madness” (Ostendo Sum in Insania) at BREW: Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival on Saturday,. October 29, 2022 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the lower pavilion of Festival Plaza in downtown. Shreveport, Louisiana!...
fortworthinc.com
Clearfork Midstream Announces Commercial Agreements of its Haynesville Assets in North Louisiana
Fort Worth-based Clearfork Midstream LLC announced this week the signing of several new producer-customer commercial agreements and treating capacity expansions on its Holly System in North Louisiana. The announcement highlights Clearfork’s continued commercial success and growth following its acquisition in February 2022 of a natural gas gathering and treating platform...
KTBS
Veterans hospital rehires top official from secret wait list scandal
SHREVEPORT, La. -- "A slap in the face to veterans." That's what whistleblower Shea Wilkes calls the rehiring of the chief of staff from the secret wait list scandal at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. Overton Brooks has brought Dr. Patrick McGauly back to the same position he held in...
bossierpress.com
Park closure
Fields at the Lawson Bo Brandon Sports Complex near Princeton will be closed. beginning Monday, Oct. 17 through January, 2023, according to Bossier Parish. Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier. Saucier said parks and recreation workers will be conducting field repair and. improvements during that time period. Individuals are...
KTBS
Louisiana audit shows Shreveport mayor redirected city business to personal friend
(The Center Square) — A recent state audit shows Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spent more than $35,000 on travel between 2019 and 2021 without proper documentation and redirected the city's insurance policies to send business to a longtime friend. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack conducted an investigative audit for...
Dallas Company Pitches Big Plan for Fairgrounds Field Property in Shreveport
A big plan is being considered for the property where Fairgrounds Field is located. Several sources have told KEEL News about a meeting held this week to talk about a big plan for that area. KTAL is reporting a company called REV Entertainment is considering a proposal to build and manage a multi-million dollar mixed-use facility in Shreveport.
bossierpress.com
307th Bomb Wing Welcomes Home Troops
Several Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 307 th Security Forces Squadron are scheduled to return soon from an overseas deployment. This is the first of multiple groups of 307 th BW Airmen scheduled to return soon from. locations throughout the globe. The personnel have been in various locations throughout...
bossierpress.com
WATER OUTAGE AND BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTION OF TOWN OF BENTON WATER SYSTEM
The Town of Benton has issued a boil advisory for a small area of their water. distribution system. The advisory is for customers located in the Palmetto Park Subdivision. Benton maintenance crews responded to an emergency water main blowout at. approximately 8am and began repairs. Repairs are underway and should...
L'Observateur
Audit finds Louisiana town violated state laws on budgets and salary increases
(The Center Square) — The town of Gibsland likely violated a number of laws in recent years due to budget failures, unauthorized salary increases, paying employees who don’t record work hours and other issues, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
Crappy Situation Closes Caddo Parish Road
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office had to close a chunk of road this afternoon after a major accident. It happened just before 2:30pm in the Keithville area, when a truck overturned on the road. But it wasn't the truck that caused the major shutdown, it was the contents of the truck.
KTBS
Bossier phone scam alert
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of the same phone scams circulating in the parish. Detectives say the caller in this scam identifies himself as Sgt. David Miller, calling from phone number 318-909-4334. He tells the person answering the phone there is a criminal or civil matter pending and the only way to pay it is to get a gift card from Walgreens, send money or get a green dot card equivalent. A request to speak to a supervisor leads to another person who identifies himself as Lt. Hollis Walt.
KTBS
Benton teen's suicide death puts the spotlight on bullying
BENTON, La. -- A 14-year-old Bossier City teen died by suicide in August. His family says bullies are to blame. The tragedy has rallied community members to take a stand against bullying in schools. Stand Together has hundreds joining in a united front. Meanwhile, an attorney representing the teenager's family...
Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
KTBS
Overnight storms lead to power outages, trees down
SHREVEPORT, La. - There were scattered reports of trees down and power outages across the region after the storms that rolled through the ArkLaTex late Wednesday and early Thursday. At 10 a.m., just over 1,400 SWEPCO customers were without power, over half in DeSoto Parish.
KLTV
Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports joining Hallsville and Waskom police in pursuing a stolen vehicle that ran into Louisiana. Tuesday morning, around 7:30 a.m. HCSO dispatch received a stolen vehicle report, in the 200 blk of N. Cypress St., inside the city of Hallsville. Hallsville PD responded while continuously relaying information regarding the possible location of the stolen vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Altima, according to HCSO.
bossierpress.com
LANE CLOSURE: I-20 westbound at (LA 72) Old Minden Rd
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, October 17, 2022, the left (inside) lane of I-20 westbound at the LA 72 (Old Minden Road) interchange in Bossier City will be closed. This lane closure is scheduled to take place from Monday, October 17 through...
KTBS
Gibsland officials cited in investigative audit; report sent to DA
ARCADIA, La. – A disregard by town officials of state law, inadequate record-keeping, filing late audits and a failure to reclassify Gibsland because of its population decline may be violations of state and other laws, according to an investigative audit filed Monday. A copy of the audit has been...
KTBS
Marijuana plants, guns seized near Springhill
SPRINGHILL, La. -- Marijuana plants, cash and weapons were seized recently at a house just outside of Springhill. A father and son were arrested. Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd said in a social media post his department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office were armed with a warrant to search a large marijuana growing facility at the house in the 200 block of Jones Road.
