Motorcycle officer injured on 105 Freeway in Lynwood

A motorcycle officer was injured in a collision on the 105 Freeway in Lynwood Monday morning.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Long Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

Video showed a damaged Inglewood Police Department motorcycle and a red sedan with damage on its passenger side and a cracked windshield.

The officer complained of pain following the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities closed the carpool and number one lane as they investigated the incident.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

