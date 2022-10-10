Read full article on original website
wjhl.com
Food City Friday: Miss Food City Pageant & 1st annual Car Show
(WJHL) Lisa Johnson of Food City tells us about the Miss Food City Pageant coming up November 19th and the 1st Annual Dustin Lynn Fincher Memorial Scholarship Car Show to be held Sunday afternoon, October 16th at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market. For more information please visit Food City’s website....
wjhl.com
Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
30th Annual Cranberry Festival returning to Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Cranberry Festival is returning to Johnson County for its 30th year. It’s the pride of Shady Valley, and it’s happening Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shady Valley Elementary School on Highway 133. Diana Howard, the Co-Founder of the festival joined our Good Morning Tri-Cities […]
Rising costs, backed up vet appointments causing overcrowded animal shelters in Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Animal shelters in the Tri-Cities are packed with more animals than they can handle. Most are operating with double their normal limit of animals in their facility. Shelter leaders told News Channel 11 that there are a few factors contributing to the overcrowding. “Honestly, it’s been coming for years,” said Elizabethton/Carter County Animal […]
wjhl.com
Meet Your Provider by ETSU Health : Dr. Natalie Scott
ETSU Health Breast Surgeon Dr. Natalie Scott, shares the story of her journey to ETSU Health. For more information go to the ETSU Health website.
wjhl.com
42nd annual Elizabethton Ladies Guild Craft Show happening this weekend
Juanita Olson and Liz Gagne, dropped by Daytime to showcase some of the wonderful hand-crafted items that will be a part of this Saturday’s Elizabethton Ladies Guild Craft Show!. For more information go to stelizabethsparish.org.
Dog Days: 210-foot-long mural taking shape near city hall in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another mural is in progress this week in Johnson City — this one with an animal-heavy summer theme and stretching more than 200 feet along a wall near city hall and the Legion Street swimming pool. Leigh Ann Agee was hard at work Tuesday morning affixing panels painted with whimsical […]
wjhl.com
Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport
Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
Democratic candidate for TN governor Jason Martin to hold town hall in Johnson City
The Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor will visit Johnson City as the early voting period nears.
wjhl.com
Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect
Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing …. Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during …. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. Southwest Virginia food pantry to receive federal …. Southwest Virginia food pantry to receive federal grant to help region. Animal...
wjhl.com
Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week
Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during …. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. 30th Annual Cranberry Festival returning to Johnson …. 30th Annual Cranberry Festival returning to Johnson County. Star Watch 10/13. Mocs come from behind to end...
wjhl.com
Alaska Travel Show
(WJHL) Kathy Kennedy, of Exclusive Cruise Travel and Mechelle Letto with Royal Carribean tell us about an upcoming travel show on Alaska to be held Saturday, October 15th at 1pm at the Press Room in Kingsport. For more information visit Exclusive Cruise Travel online.
wmot.org
One of Middle Tennessee's largest employers announces leadership changes
(Mike Osborne) — One of Music City’s most prominent companies has announced leadership changes. Ryman Hospitality’s Colin Reed is leaving his post as CEO after 21 years. Reed will transition to Executive Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. Former Vice President of Sales and Marketing...
Is TWRA allowed to watch you? Tennessee man’s hidden camera discovery sparks privacy debate
The TWRA, at the time, technically had legal standing to install cameras on private property because of the Open Fields Doctrine. However, the doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Board of Education gets an update on for-sale properties
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education got an update from one of its lawyers on how it should proceed with the sale of two properties the school system no longer is using: Keplar Elementary School and North Fork school. The Hawkins County BOE got a report from...
Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County
WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. After noticing a garage fire on West 5th Avenue, a former firefighter went to the fire hall and responded to the scene, according to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Colbaugh. Colbaugh said the former firefighter suffered […]
Post-closure, Bristol residents still suffer from landfill smell
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Just over one month after the Bristol, Virginia Landfill closed for intake, some residents said the smell has not improved, and it’s left them wondering when they could see some relief. Bristol, Virginia closed the landfill for further trash intake on September 9 after months of pressure from residents on both […]
wjhl.com
Chris Hampton appointed Kingsport City Schools interim superintendent
School leaders approved naming Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Dr. Chris Hampton as interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools. Chris Hampton appointed Kingsport City Schools interim …. School leaders approved naming Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Dr. Chris Hampton as interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools. Mocs come from behind to end...
Eastman seeking candidates for work-based learning program open to high school students
Eastman Chemical Company is seeking candidates for its 2023 work-based learning program, which is open to students of Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge high schools.
WJHL
Veterans Voices: Sonny Coclough reflects on service in two American wars
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — For most soldiers, one war in a lifetime is more than enough, Sonny Colough served in two. He was born Arthur C. Coclough III, but friends and family called him Sonny. Teenage life in Kingsport, Tennessee took a dramatic turn in July 1969, when Sonny dropped out of high school in […]
