wjhl.com

Food City Friday: Miss Food City Pageant & 1st annual Car Show

(WJHL) Lisa Johnson of Food City tells us about the Miss Food City Pageant coming up November 19th and the 1st Annual Dustin Lynn Fincher Memorial Scholarship Car Show to be held Sunday afternoon, October 16th at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market. For more information please visit Food City’s website....
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

30th Annual Cranberry Festival returning to Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Cranberry Festival is returning to Johnson County for its 30th year. It’s the pride of Shady Valley, and it’s happening Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shady Valley Elementary School on Highway 133. Diana Howard, the Co-Founder of the festival joined our Good Morning Tri-Cities […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Rising costs, backed up vet appointments causing overcrowded animal shelters in Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Animal shelters in the Tri-Cities are packed with more animals than they can handle. Most are operating with double their normal limit of animals in their facility. Shelter leaders told News Channel 11 that there are a few factors contributing to the overcrowding. “Honestly, it’s been coming for years,” said Elizabethton/Carter County Animal […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
#Junior Seniors
wjhl.com

Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport

Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect

Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week

Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Alaska Travel Show

(WJHL) Kathy Kennedy, of Exclusive Cruise Travel and Mechelle Letto with Royal Carribean tell us about an upcoming travel show on Alaska to be held Saturday, October 15th at 1pm at the Press Room in Kingsport. For more information visit Exclusive Cruise Travel online.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County

WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. After noticing a garage fire on West 5th Avenue, a former firefighter went to the fire hall and responded to the scene, according to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Colbaugh. Colbaugh said the former firefighter suffered […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Post-closure, Bristol residents still suffer from landfill smell

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Just over one month after the Bristol, Virginia Landfill closed for intake, some residents said the smell has not improved, and it’s left them wondering when they could see some relief. Bristol, Virginia closed the landfill for further trash intake on September 9 after months of pressure from residents on both […]
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Chris Hampton appointed Kingsport City Schools interim superintendent

School leaders approved naming Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Dr. Chris Hampton as interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Veterans Voices: Sonny Coclough reflects on service in two American wars

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — For most soldiers, one war in a lifetime is more than enough, Sonny Colough served in two. He was born Arthur C. Coclough III, but friends and family called him Sonny. Teenage life in Kingsport, Tennessee took a dramatic turn in July 1969, when Sonny dropped out of high school in […]
KINGSPORT, TN

